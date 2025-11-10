Tech Update Of The Day

JK Tyre launches India’s first passenger car tyres with embedded smart sensors
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has introduced India’s first embedded smart tyres for passenger vehicles, marking a major leap in the country’s automotive technology. Designed and manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art Banmore facility in Madhya Pradesh, the new tyres feature built-in sensors that track real-time data such as air pressure, temperature, and potential air leaks to enhance safety and performance.
Speaking at the launch, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, called it a “defining milestone” in JK Tyre’s innovation journey. The development aligns with the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ missions, reinforcing the brand’s leadership in homegrown mobility solutions.
The embedded smart tyres will be available in sizes from 14 to 17 inches through JK Tyre dealerships. This innovation follows the company’s earlier SMART Tyre platform, introduced in 2019, and strengthens its position as a frontrunner in intelligent, sustainable mobility.
Mahindra powers its digital evolution with AMD-driven cloud and HPC innovation
The Mahindra Group is transforming its technology backbone by shifting high-performance and IT workloads to Google Cloud instances running on AMD EPYC processors. The move has improved computational speed, optimized resource use, and reduced costs by around 40 percent while enabling Mahindra to scale complex workloads efficiently.
During the virtual launch of the Thar ROXX SUV, Mahindra used AMD-powered Kubernetes clusters to process nearly 200,000 reservations in less than two hours. The success highlighted how modern compute architecture can deliver both speed and scalability for large-scale digital operations.
Mahindra has also migrated its high-performance design workloads to AMD EPYC-based virtual machines, achieving faster processing and lower licensing costs. Abhishek Sukhwal, Head of Infrastructure, said the initiative shows how performance-focused cloud infrastructure can turn digital transformation into a measurable business advantage built on strong technical foundations.
Realme GT 7 Pro gets Rs 15,000 price cut ahead of GT 8 Pro launch
Realme has dropped the price of its flagship GT 7 Pro by Rs 15,000 in India, setting the stage for the upcoming GT 8 Pro. The discount brings the phone’s starting price down to Rs 44,999, making it one of the most aggressively priced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 devices in the market.
The GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP Sony sensor, and 100W fast charging. The phone has earned strong reviews for performance and battery life, positioning it as a premium option at a midrange price.
The move is seen as a strategic clearance ahead of the GT 8 Pro’s expected November unveiling. Retailers such as Flipkart and Realme’s official store are offering the deal for a limited time, giving buyers a rare chance to grab flagship specs at a steep discount.
Comic Con India brings its magic to Jaipur in January 2026
Comic Con India is heading to the Pink City for the first time, announcing the debut of Jaipur Comic Con from January 4 to 6, 2026. Organized in partnership with the Government of Rajasthan, the event will be held under the state’s AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) Policy and alongside Rajasthan DigiFest, turning Jaipur into a meeting ground for pop culture, art, and technology.
Hosted at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre, the festival aims to celebrate creativity across comics, gaming, animation, and storytelling. It will feature fan zones, gaming arenas, VR experiences, workshops, and appearances by leading creators and cosplayers.
“Jaipur has always been a city of imagination and artistry,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming. Comic Con India CEO Shefali Johnson added that the Jaipur edition “celebrates both tradition and the future.”
Pokémon GO gears up for a packed week of events from November 10 to 16
Niantic has lined up a full slate of in-game events for Pokémon GO players between November 10 and 16, promising new encounters, raid challenges, and exclusive bonuses. The highlight is the “Electric Horizons” mini-event, featuring increased spawns of Electric-type Pokémon such as Jolteon, Electivire, and Tynamo, along with shiny debut chances.
Trainers can also expect a special five-star raid rotation led by Zekrom, bringing a renewed focus on legendary battles. Mega Ampharos will headline Mega Raids, while themed field research tasks offer rare encounters and bonus Stardust rewards.
Community buzz suggests Niantic is ramping up engagement ahead of the game’s next seasonal update. With XP boosts, unique spawns, and a mix of nostalgia and challenge, this week’s lineup gives both casual and competitive players plenty to chase. For long-time fans, it’s another reminder that Pokémon GO remains one of mobile gaming’s most active worlds.
Honor of Kings shatters esports attendance record with massive live crowd
Honor of Kings has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the largest live audience at an esports event, drawing an unprecedented 108,000 fans to its 2025 Global Invitational finals in Shanghai. The milestone cements Tencent’s mobile MOBA as a global powerhouse in competitive gaming.
The record-breaking event took place at the newly expanded Shanghai International Expo Center, where fans packed multiple arenas to watch top teams from China, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia compete for the championship title. Millions more tuned in online across Huya, YouTube, and Twitch.
Guinness officials confirmed the figure on-site, calling it the largest verified live audience ever recorded for an esports competition. Analysts say the turnout highlights the explosive growth of mobile esports, a segment once dismissed as niche.
For Honor of Kings, it’s not just a trophy but a statement that mobile gaming has truly arrived on the world stage.
Fortinet launches Secure AI Data Center to safeguard next-generation AI infrastructure
Fortinet has unveiled its Secure AI Data Center solution, calling it the industry’s first end-to-end security framework built specifically to protect artificial intelligence environments. The system is designed to secure everything from GPU clusters and data pipelines to large language models (LLMs) while reducing power use by nearly 70% compared to traditional setups.
The launch introduces the new FortiGate 3800G firewall, powered by Fortinet’s NP7 and SP5 ASICs, which deliver hyperscale performance and 400 GbE connectivity for AI workloads. The framework combines zero-trust segmentation, LLM protection, and quantum-safe encryption to safeguard sensitive models and data across local and cloud environments.
“AI data centers demand both massive performance and deep protection,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President of Products and Solutions at Fortinet. The solution, he added, helps enterprises scale AI securely without compromising speed or sustainability.
With this launch, Fortinet aims to redefine data center security for the AI era.
BGMI 4.1 update brings new theme mode and major gameplay upgrades
Krafton is preparing to launch the much-awaited BGMI 4.1 update in India, introducing new content, refined visuals, and improved performance across devices. The update is expected to arrive in mid-November with a new theme mode called “Shadow Force,” focused on stealth-based combat and redesigned map zones.
Players will see weapon balance adjustments, new vehicles, and stronger anti-cheat systems, along with smoother gunplay and better motion physics. Krafton has also optimized performance for mid-range smartphones to deliver more consistent frame rates during intense matches.
The rollout will happen in phases as the company completes final tests on Android and iOS. Early previews point to dynamic weather, upgraded team missions, and fresh tactical features that could reshape ranked play.
For India’s gaming community, BGMI 4.1 signals a refreshed era for mobile esports built around faster action and smarter strategy.