Tech Update Of The Day

GoPro launches MAX2, LIT HERO and Fluid Pro AI in India
GoPro has introduced three new products in India that expand its range for creators and adventure enthusiasts. The lineup includes the MAX2 360 camera, the LIT HERO lifestyle camera and the Fluid Pro AI gimbal, each built to push creative boundaries through high-resolution capture and intelligent stabilization.
The MAX2 is a True 8K 360 camera featuring Emmy Award-winning technology, twist-and-go replaceable lenses and six microphones for detailed spatial audio. The compact LIT HERO weighs only 93 grams and features a built-in light, 4K60 video recording and waterproof design up to 16 feet. The Fluid Pro AI gimbal brings AI-powered subject tracking and supports multiple devices, including GoPro cameras and smartphones.
“Our new lineup empowers creators to capture whatever, whenever, with professional quality,” said Nicholas Woodman, CEO of GoPro. The products will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and other leading retailers.
Google Nano Banan 2 leaks ignite online buzz ahead of official reveal
The internet is flooded with images and mockups of Google’s rumored Nano Banan 2 smartphone, even though the company has yet to confirm its existence. The compact device has gone viral across social platforms, with fans speculating that Google may be preparing a sleek, minimalist phone aimed at users who prefer smaller form factors.
Leaks suggest the Nano Banan 2 could include a 3.5-inch OLED display, Google’s Tensor G3 processor, and a design that mixes retro appeal with modern performance. The concept has sparked debate among tech enthusiasts, dividing opinions between excitement for its simplicity and doubts about its practicality.
Google has not issued any statement about the leaks, but the timing has fueled curiosity ahead of its upcoming Pixel event. Whether genuine or just clever speculation, the Nano Banan 2 has already turned into a viral sensation.
Acerpure launches 100-inch QLED TV in India to redefine premium home entertainment
Acerpure India has entered the large-format television segment with the launch of its flagship 100-inch Acerpure Nitro Z Series QLED TV, aimed at transforming the home entertainment experience for Indian consumers.
The new model features a 144 Hz native refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10 support, combining cinematic visuals with surround audio. With 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, the Google TV-powered system offers seamless multitasking and access to thousands of streaming apps. The TV also includes Auto Low Latency Mode, Variable Refresh Rate, and Motion Estimation Motion Compensation, making it ideal for gamers seeking real-time responsiveness.
Priced at Rs 2,59,999, the Nitro Z Series TV is available exclusively on Flipkart. “We’re setting a new standard for premium home entertainment in India,” said Vasudeva G, Director of Acerpure India. “This launch represents our commitment to power, precision, and purposeful design.”