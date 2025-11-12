Tech Update of the Day

Motorola launches moto g67 Power in India with 7000mAh battery and Sony LYTIA camera
Motorola has launched the new moto g67 Power, positioning it as the most powerful smartphone under Rs 15,000. The device features a massive 7000mAh silicon carbon battery, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with 4K recording support across all cameras, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor for 5G performance and energy efficiency.
The moto g67 Power sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1050 nits brightness, paired with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for an immersive multimedia experience. Its design includes Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, military-grade durability, and a Pantone-curated vegan leather finish available in Cilantro Green, Parachute Beige, and Blue Curacao.
Running Android 15 with Hello UX, the phone integrates AI-powered camera tools and Smart Connect 2.0 for cross-device syncing. Priced at Rs 14,999 (including offers), sales begin today on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and major retail outlets across India.
Spotify adds song and podcast previews to WhatsApp Status updates
Spotify users can now share songs, albums, and podcasts directly to their WhatsApp Status with built-in previews, creating a more interactive way to showcase what they’re listening to. The update integrates Spotify’s sharing feature with WhatsApp’s latest API tools, allowing users to post a 30-second clip and artwork preview instead of just a link.
The feature is available on both Android and iOS devices and works with Spotify’s latest app version. Once shared, friends can tap the preview to open the track or podcast in Spotify instantly.
The integration builds on Spotify’s broader effort to expand social discovery and music sharing beyond its own app. With WhatsApp’s massive global user base, the feature could significantly increase how people discover new tracks through casual daily updates.
For listeners, it’s a small but smart improvement that turns music sharing into a richer, more personal experience.
Marvel Rivals Season 5 trailer teases new heroes and chaos in “Love Is a Battlefield”
NetEase and Marvel Games have unveiled the trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 5, titled Love Is a Battlefield, hinting at a high-energy mix of romance, rivalry, and destruction. The new season brings fresh characters, updated maps, and gameplay mechanics that shake up the competitive landscape of the 6v6 hero shooter.
Developers confirmed that fan-favorite heroes will receive new skins and abilities, while a redesigned matchmaking system aims to make battles faster and fairer. The trailer also teases a Valentine-inspired limited-time event where alliances and betrayals play out both narratively and in-game.
The developers say Love Is a Battlefield emphasizes player-driven storytelling and team synergy, blending emotional themes with Marvel’s trademark action. With evolving character arcs and cinematic visuals, Season 5 promises to keep Marvel Rivals players locked in for another round of superpowered drama.
OMRON Healthcare invests again in Tricog Health to expand AI-based cardiac care in India
OMRON Healthcare has announced a second round of investment in Bengaluru-based MedTech startup Tricog Health to accelerate AI-powered cardiovascular diagnostics and remote patient monitoring across India. The renewed partnership builds on their earlier collaboration around KeeboHealth, a remote monitoring service that connects OMRON’s electrocardiograph devices with Tricog’s AI analytics. The platform allows physicians to review ECG and blood pressure data from patients at home, improving diagnosis speed and preventing relapses in heart failure cases.
India continues to face a growing cardiovascular disease burden with limited specialist availability. Tricog’s AI models, developed from years of ECG data, assist clinicians in analyzing complex cardiac signals and delivering faster, more accurate results.
Ayumu Okada, President and CEO of OMRON Healthcare, said the partnership reflects the company’s goal of “Going for ZERO,” a mission focused on reducing preventable cardiovascular events through early detection and connected care.
Taiwan Excellence introduces next-gen lifestyle tech from LUFTQI, Vinxper and COTTAI
Taiwan Excellence has brought three high-tech innovations from LUFTQI, Vinxper and COTTAI to India, highlighting Taiwan’s leadership in smart engineering and design. LUFTQI’s compact air purifiers use photocatalytic and UV purification to remove 99.9% of pollutants while remaining energy efficient. Vinxper’s 4th-generation adjustable electric wine aerator employs precision airflow and micro-oxygenation to enhance flavor and aroma with advanced motor and sensor control. COTTAI introduces AI-enabled automated window systems that sync with smart home platforms, combining sustainability with intelligent design. Together, these products showcase Taiwan’s strength in creating connected, eco-friendly solutions that elevate modern living for Indian consumers seeking innovation-driven lifestyle technology.