Tech Update of the Day

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Stuns With 6.1mm Slim Design and a Huge 5,500mAh Battery
Honor has officially unveiled the Magic 8 Pro Air, setting a new benchmark for ultra-thin smartphones with a body that measures just 6.1mm. Despite its slim profile, the device packs premium hardware, including a large 5,500mAh battery, challenging the notion that thin phones must compromise on endurance. Built using aviation-grade aluminum, the flat-frame design offers improved durability while maintaining a sleek, modern look.
The Magic 8 Pro Air features a versatile triple-camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor, supported by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3.2x optical and 100x digital zoom. On the front, users get a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, and a 50MP selfie camera.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip and MagicOS 10, the phone also introduces an AI shortcut button for quick actions.