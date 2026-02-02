Tech Update Of The Day

Xbox Game Pass February 2026 perks roll out with in-game rewards and subscriptions
Microsoft has refreshed its Xbox Game Pass Perks lineup for February 2026, adding a wide range of in-game items, cosmetic bundles, and service benefits for subscribers. The latest perks span popular free-to-play and Game Pass titles, including Fallout 76, Warframe, Call of Duty Warzone, Genshin Impact, and Naraka Bladepoint.
Among the notable additions is the Fallout 76 Sunset Sarsaparilla Bundle, timed alongside the ongoing popularity of the Fallout TV series. Multiplayer-focused titles such as Smite 2, The Finals, Super Animal Royale, and Stumble Guys also receive new skins, currency, and cosmetic packs. Competitive games tied to Riot’s ecosystem, including Valorant, League of Legends, and Teamfight Tactics, continue to offer unlocks and progression boosts.
Beyond games, February’s perks include a three-month Discord Nitro subscription and premium benefits for Microsoft Solitaire Collection. Perks can be claimed through the Game Pass app on console, PC, or mobile, with availability varying by title and region.