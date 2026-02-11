Tech Update Of The Day

Oppo K14x 5G launches in India with 6,500 mAh battery and Dimensity 6300 chip
Oppo has expanded its mid segment smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Oppo K14x 5G. The new device targets buyers who prioritize battery life and smooth displays over headline grabbing specs.
The Oppo K14x 5G features a 6.75 inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness, positioning it for everyday media consumption and scrolling. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.
Battery is the phone’s biggest talking point. Oppo has packed in a 6,500 mAh cell and includes a 45 W fast charger in the box. The phone also carries an IP64 rating for dust resistance and water splashes.
In cameras, it offers a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth camera, with an 8 MP front shooter. Pricing starts at Rs 14,999, with sales beginning February 16.
YouTube Music adds AI playlists that build mixes around your mood and ideas
Google is bringing generative AI deeper into music discovery. YouTube Music has started rolling out a new AI Playlist feature that lets users create playlists based on mood, genre, or even abstract ideas, using simple text or voice prompts.
The feature is available to YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium subscribers on Android and iOS. Users can find it in the Library tab by tapping New and selecting AI Playlist. From there, they can describe what they want to hear, such as a relaxed evening vibe or high energy workout tracks, and let the system do the rest. A Gemini logo appears next to the tool, signaling the AI models behind it.
YouTube says the feature draws on its massive music catalog along with user preferences to generate results. Playlists can be refined by removing tracks or saving versions, helping the system learn over time. The move puts YouTube Music closer to rivals already experimenting with AI driven curation.