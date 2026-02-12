Tech Update Of The Day

Samsung Vision AI Big TVs get cricket season offers with free soundbar and cashback
Samsung is tying its big screen push to India’s cricket calendar. The company has announced limited period offers on its Vision AI Big TV range as part of its ongoing Made for India PLUS campaign .
The offers include a free soundbar worth up to Rs 92,990, cashback of up to 20%, zero down payment options, and easy EMIs extending up to 30 months. The move comes as large screen televisions increasingly become the default choice for live sports viewing at home.
Samsung Vision AI TVs focus on adaptive picture optimisation
Samsung says its Vision AI powered TVs are built for high action content such as live matches, using AI driven picture optimisation to adjust clarity and detail in real time. The company is positioning these models as a stadium style viewing upgrade for home users during the cricket season.
Under the PLUS platform, buyers also get access to Samsung TV Plus with over 150 free channels. The offer bundle includes Samsung Care+ with extended warranty coverage starting at Rs 599, along with paperless financing options through Samsung Finance+.
EvoFox Deck 2 gamepad launches with Hall Effect controls and multi-platform support at Rs 2,999
EvoFox has expanded its mobile gaming lineup with the launch of the Deck 2 gamepad, a next generation controller aimed at serious smartphone gamers. Priced at Rs 2,999, Deck 2 introduces Magnetic Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, a feature typically seen in higher end console controllers, to improve precision and reduce long term drift.
The controller is designed for competitive mobile titles where accuracy and response time matter. Hall Effect 3D joysticks are built to deliver consistent input without the wear associated with traditional mechanical parts. Magnetic triggers aim to offer smoother pressure sensitivity, especially in racing and shooter games.
Deck 2 also supports button mapping through the Keylinker app on Android, allowing users to map touch controls to physical buttons. Programmable macro buttons add another layer of customization for advanced players.
With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the controller works across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Nintendo Switch. Cloud gaming and remote play services are also supported. EvoFox positions Deck 2 as a portable alternative for gamers who want console style control on the move.
BGMI 4.3 update to add M1 Garand, introducing high risk precision combat
BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is preparing to add one of the most iconic rifles in military history to its arsenal. The M1 Garand is expected to arrive with the upcoming 4.3 update, bringing a mid to long range weapon designed to reward precision over spray control .
Unlike high fire rate assault rifles, the M1 Garand is positioned as a heavy hitting option where each trigger pull carries weight. The rifle is expected to emphasize timing, positioning, and accuracy, potentially shifting the rhythm of engagements across maps. Missed shots could leave players exposed, while clean hits may turn fights instantly.
Early details suggest the Garand could also feature a close range fallback, allowing players to strike enemies with the weapon when out of ammo. If implemented, this would add a last stand dynamic rarely seen in BGMI’s current meta.
With its arrival, the 4.3 update may encourage more calculated gunfights, where confidence in aim matters more than magazine size.