Tech Update Of The Day

Samsung is tying its big screen push to India’s cricket calendar. The company has announced limited period offers on its Vision AI Big TV range as part of its ongoing Made for India PLUS campaign .

The offers include a free soundbar worth up to Rs 92,990, cashback of up to 20%, zero down payment options, and easy EMIs extending up to 30 months. The move comes as large screen televisions increasingly become the default choice for live sports viewing at home.

Samsung Vision AI TVs focus on adaptive picture optimisation

Samsung says its Vision AI powered TVs are built for high action content such as live matches, using AI driven picture optimisation to adjust clarity and detail in real time. The company is positioning these models as a stadium style viewing upgrade for home users during the cricket season.

Under the PLUS platform, buyers also get access to Samsung TV Plus with over 150 free channels. The offer bundle includes Samsung Care+ with extended warranty coverage starting at Rs 599, along with paperless financing options through Samsung Finance+.