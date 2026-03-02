Tech Update Of The Day

Subscribe
From AI fireworks to stealthy hardware shifts and digital policy pivots, the tech world never hits pause.

PCQ Bureau
Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite targets AI wearables with on device processing and satellite support

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, a new processor aimed at powering the next wave of AI focused wearables. Positioned as a companion to the existing Snapdragon W5 Plus rather than a replacement, the new chip is designed for devices such as smart pins, pendants, and display less glasses.

Built on a 3nm process, the Wear Elite integrates an eNPU for low power AI tasks like activity recognition and keyword detection, alongside a Hexagon NPU for heavier workloads. Qualcomm says the Hexagon unit can handle up to two billion parameters on device and process up to 10 tokens per second.

Power efficiency has been improved, with GPS

