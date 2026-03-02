Tech Update Of The Day

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite targets AI wearables with on device processing and satellite support
Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite targets AI wearables with on device processing and satellite support
Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, a new processor aimed at powering the next wave of AI focused wearables. Positioned as a companion to the existing Snapdragon W5 Plus rather than a replacement, the new chip is designed for devices such as smart pins, pendants, and display less glasses.
Built on a 3nm process, the Wear Elite integrates an eNPU for low power AI tasks like activity recognition and keyword detection, alongside a Hexagon NPU for heavier workloads. Qualcomm says the Hexagon unit can handle up to two billion parameters on device and process up to 10 tokens per second.
Power efficiency has been improved, with GPS reportedly consuming 40 percent less energy. The chip also supports 9V fast charging, enabling a 50 percent charge in about 10 minutes.
Connectivity features include 5G, satellite support, ultra wideband, and Bluetooth 6.0. Qualcomm is also adding Linux support, signaling interest in AI first wearable devices beyond traditional smartwatches.
Lenovo unveils AI laptops, tablets, and bold concepts at MWC 2026
At MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Lenovo introduced a wide range of consumer devices spanning AI powered laptops, tablets, gaming hardware, and experimental concepts. The announcements highlight the company’s push to embed system level AI across its Yoga, IdeaPad, and Legion portfolios.
Among the key launches are the Yoga 9i 2 in 1 Aura Edition and Yoga Pro 7a, both Copilot+ PCs designed for creators. The Yoga Pro 7a runs on AMD Ryzen AI Max+ processors with unified memory architecture, while the Yoga 9i features a 2.8K OLED touch display and multi mode flexibility. Lenovo also unveiled the IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra, a thin and lightweight Intel Core Ultra laptop aimed at productivity users.
In tablets, the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 debuts with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and becomes the first tablet to feature Lenovo Qira, the company’s new system level AI assistant rolling out across more than 20 devices.
Lenovo also showcased two concepts: the Yoga Book Pro 3D with a glasses free 3D display, and the Legion Go Fold, a foldable gaming handheld with multiple usage modes.
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion debuts with Sony LYTIA 710 and 144Hz display
Motorola has unveiled the Edge 70 Fusion, a new premium midrange smartphone that focuses on design, durability, imaging, and AI driven features.
The device features a quad curved design, with curved front glass flowing into the rear panel for a seamless finish. It comes in Pantone curated color options and uses nylon and linen inspired materials. Despite its slim profile, the phone carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
The Edge 70 Fusion is the first smartphone to use Sony’s LYTIA 710 sensor. It includes a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 13MP ultrawide and macro lens, and a 32MP front camera with 4K recording. Motorola’s moto AI powers features such as photo enhancement and on device assistance.
Up front, the phone offers a 6.8 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5200 nits. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and packs a 5200mAh battery with 68W charging support.
Motorola unveils FIFA World Cup 26 collection with gold accented Razr Fold and Edge 70 Fusion
Motorola has expanded its partnership with FIFA by launching a new FIFA World Cup 26 Collection, introducing special edition versions of the Razr Fold and the Edge 70 Fusion ahead of the 2026 tournament.
Both devices feature design elements inspired by football, including 24K gold plated accents and official FIFA World Cup 26 branding. The Razr Fold edition includes a textured back panel with raised dot patterns and bold “26” typography. It retains the foldable form factor, with a 6.6 inch external display and an 8.1 inch 2K LTPO internal screen. The device also carries a triple 50MP camera setup using a Sony LYTIA sensor and supports Dolby Vision video recording.
The Edge 70 Fusion edition adopts a leather inspired back finish that echoes the texture of a football, along with gold plated branding elements. It features a quad curved design, Sony LYTIA 710 main sensor, and a 144Hz Pantone validated display.
Both phones include FIFA themed wallpapers, ringtones, and preinstalled access to the FIFA World Cup app. Availability begins next month in select markets.