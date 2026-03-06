Tech Update Of The Day

Zebronics launches Zeb Juke Bar 9710C with 550W output and Dolby Atmos
Zebronics launches Zeb Juke Bar 9710C with 550W output and Dolby Atmos
Zebronics has introduced the Zeb Juke Bar 9710C, a new home audio system featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS X support with a total output of 550W RMS . The soundbar is designed to deliver a cinematic audio experience in a compact setup.
The system features a 5.1 channel configuration with a wireless subwoofer and rear satellite speakers. A triple driver soundbar works alongside the subwoofer to produce surround sound aimed at movies, music, and gaming.
Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, Optical input, USB, and AUX, allowing integration with televisions, smartphones, and other devices.
Zebronics has priced the Zeb Juke Bar 9710C at an introductory price of Rs 16,999, with availability through online retail platforms in India.
boAt Chrome Ivory smartwatch launches with AMOLED display and jewellery inspired design
boAt has introduced the Chrome Ivory smartwatch in India, a wearable designed with a jewellery inspired aesthetic and developed in collaboration with GIVA . The device features a metallic build with a high gloss finish and a contoured design intended to blend wearable technology with fashion accessories.
The smartwatch comes with a 1.70 inch AMOLED display that supports Always On Display and reaches up to 1000 nits peak brightness for better outdoor visibility. It includes health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ measurement, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and guided breathing exercises.
Other features include Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, customizable watch faces, and IP68 dust and water resistance. A limited edition variant also includes a 925 silver charm designed by GIVA.
The Chrome Ivory smartwatch starts at Rs 4,499, with the silver charm edition priced at Rs 5,999.
COMPUTEX 2026 to spotlight global AI ecosystem in Taipei
COMPUTEX 2026 will take place from June 2 to 5 in Taipei, bringing together the global AI and computing ecosystem across four venues including TaiNEX 1, TaiNEX 2, TWTC Hall 1, and the Taipei International Convention Center .
The event will feature 1,500 exhibitors across 6,000 booths, covering areas such as semiconductor design, high performance computing, robotics, and real world AI applications. This year’s theme, “AI Together,” highlights three focus areas: AI and computing, robotics and mobility, and next generation technologies .\
Major technology companies including ASUS, Acer, MSI, GIGABYTE, MediaTek, Intel, and Delta are expected to showcase AI platforms and infrastructure solutions. The exhibition will also introduce dedicated zones for robotics, machine vision, and embedded systems, reflecting the growing role of automation across industries.
COMPUTEX will also host startup platform InnoVEX, along with keynotes and forums discussing AI infrastructure, scalability, and emerging industry trends .
Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro launch with AMOLED displays and Snapdragon chips
Nothing has launched the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro globally, expanding its midrange smartphone lineup while keeping the Phone 3 as its flagship for 2026.
The Nothing Phone 4a features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It packs a 5,400mAh battery with 50W charging and includes a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Prices start at ₹31,999, with sales beginning March 13.
The Phone 4a Pro upgrades to a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It includes a 5,080mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The phone starts at ₹39,999 and goes on sale March 21.
Both phones run Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16 and will receive three years of OS updates and four years of security updates. Nothing also introduced Headphone a, an over-ear headset priced at €159.