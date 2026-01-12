Tech Update Of The Day

Samsung and Netflix Launch Exclusive Stranger Things Theme for Galaxy Users
Samsung Electronics has partnered with Netflix to release a limited edition Stranger Things theme for Galaxy smartphones, celebrating the final season of the globally popular series. Starting January 12, 2026, Samsung Galaxy users across 186 countries can download the exclusive theme and wallpapers from the Galaxy Store at no additional cost by downloading or launching the Netflix app.
The themed package includes a custom Galaxy UI theme along with five high resolution wallpapers inspired by Stranger Things Season 5. Visuals feature iconic locations such as Hawkins and the Upside Down, allowing fans to personalize their devices with elements from the show’s final chapter. The content will be available until February 22, 2026.
Stranger Things continues to be one of Netflix’s most successful franchises. Season 5 Part 1 debuted on November 27, 2025, ranking number one in 91 countries and recording nearly 60 million views within five days. It also became the first Netflix series to place all seasons simultaneously in the Global Top 10.
The collaboration builds on Samsung and Netflix’s ongoing partnership, which focuses on bringing pop culture driven digital experiences to Galaxy users worldwide.
Linus Torvalds Quietly Launches AudioNoise, an AI-Assisted Open-Source Audio Project
Linux creator Linus Torvalds has quietly launched a new open source side project called AudioNoise, and it comes with an unexpected AI angle. The GPLv2 licensed project focuses on generating random digital audio effects and is inspired by Torvalds’ long-standing hobby of building guitar pedals and experimenting with audio hardware.
What makes AudioNoise noteworthy is Torvalds’ admission that part of the project was created using “vibe coding” with AI tools. In the project’s README, he explains that the Python based audio visualizer was largely written with help from Google Antigravity, as he has limited experience with Python. Instead of the usual copy-and-learn approach, Torvalds let AI handle much of the heavy lifting.
This is particularly interesting given Torvalds’ recent criticism of AI generated documentation. While AudioNoise is a personal, non-critical project, it shows that even one of open source’s most influential figures is experimenting with AI assisted coding in 2026.
Lyne Originals Expands Affordable Audio and Power Accessories Lineup
Lyne Originals has expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of a new range of affordable audio and power accessories, aimed at value-conscious consumers seeking reliable everyday tech. The latest additions reinforce the brand’s focus on combining functionality, modern design, and accessible pricing.
The expanded lineup includes new wired and wireless audio products, charging cables, adapters, and power accessories designed for smartphones, tablets, and other personal devices. Lyne Originals says the products are built to meet daily usage needs, offering durable construction, fast charging support, and consistent audio performance across categories.
With growing demand for budget-friendly accessories that do not compromise on quality, the brand is positioning its offerings as practical alternatives to premium-priced options. The products are designed to be compatible with a wide range of devices, including Android smartphones, iPhones, and USB-C-enabled gadgets.
Lyne Originals continues to strengthen its presence in the Indian accessories market by focusing on affordability, wide availability, and user-centric design. The newly launched products are now available through leading retail stores and online platforms across the country, making them easily accessible to consumers looking to upgrade their everyday tech essentials.
UBON Launches Creator Series to Power India’s Growing Content Economy
UBON has announced the launch of its new Creator Series, a dedicated range of audio and shooting accessories designed for India’s rapidly expanding community of content creators, vloggers, podcasters and influencers. The new lineup focuses on delivering studio grade audio quality and intelligent shooting solutions that are portable, easy to use and affordable.
As short-form videos, podcasts and live streaming continue to dominate India’s digital content landscape, UBON’s Creator Series aims to help creators produce professional quality content using smartphones and compact setups. The range includes advanced wireless collar microphones and smart shooting accessories built for clear sound, stable wireless connectivity, long battery life and hassle-free setup.
Key products in the lineup include the GT-455 Podcast Series wireless mic with 360 degree HD audio, ANC and up to 30 hours of battery life, the GT-460 Podcast 2.0 with ultra-low latency for long-format content, and the GT-440 Mr. Mike designed for reels and live streams. For video creators, UBON has also introduced accessories like the SF-185 Click Pro gimbal selfie stick with face tracking and the SF-175 Skyshot tripod with extended reach for outdoor shoots.
The UBON Creator Series will be available soon across leading retail stores, major online marketplaces and UBON’s official channels. With this launch, UBON strengthens its commitment to supporting India’s creator ecosystem with smart, reliable and performance-driven tools tailored for modern content creation.
Pebble Launched Qore, a Screen-Free Wellness Tracker for Everyday Health Monitoring
Pebble has recently launched the Pebble Qore, a screen-free wellness tracker designed to offer continuous health monitoring without digital distractions. With this launch, Pebble aims to address growing screen fatigue while keeping users connected to their health data in a more mindful way.
Pebble Qore focuses on core wellness metrics, including heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep analysis, HRV insights, step counting and support for over 100 sports modes. The device works alongside a companion app that converts collected data into a simple health score, helping users better understand their daily activity levels, recovery and overall wellbeing.
One of the standout features of Pebble Qore is its claimed battery life of up to 45 days on a single charge, enabling uninterrupted tracking across weeks, including during sleep. Lightweight and designed for all-day comfort, the tracker reflects Pebble’s vision of making health technology simple, accessible and sustainable for everyday use.