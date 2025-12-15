Tech Update Of The Day

Apple releases emergency updates after sophisticated zero-day attacks

Apple has pushed out urgent security updates after confirming that two zero-day vulnerabilities were used in what it described as “extremely sophisticated” targeted attacks. According to the company’s security bulletin, the exploits affected users running versions of iOS prior to iOS 26 and were aimed at specific individuals rather than the broader public.

One of the flaws, tracked as CVE-2025-43529, is a WebKit remote code execution bug that could be triggered through malicious web content. The second issue, CVE-2025-14174, is another WebKit vulnerability that may lead to memory corruption. Both were identified with help from Google’s Threat Analysis Group, which often investigates advanced, targeted attacks.

Apple says the issues have now been fixed across its platforms, including iOS 26.2, iPadOS 26.2, macOS Tahoe 26.2, watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, visionOS 26.2, and Safari 26.2. A wide range of iPhones and iPads are affected. Users are strongly advised to update immediately or enable automatic updates to stay protected.

Insta360’s Antigravity A1 drone pushes aerial filming into full 360 degrees

Insta360 is rethinking drone photography with the Antigravity A1, a compact drone built around immersive 360 degree capture rather than a fixed camera view. The drone uses twin ultra wide cameras with 1/1.28 inch sensors to record two hemispheres of footage, which are stitched into a seamless spherical video that removes the drone and propellers from view.

The A1 can record 360 degree video at up to 8K at 30 fps, with lower resolutions unlocking higher frame rates. In good daylight, footage looks sharp and flexible in post production, with desktop and mobile apps offering simple reframing and editing tools.

Flight control is where the A1 breaks from tradition. Instead of a standard controller, it relies on a headset and motion based grip. While the goggles deliver crisp visuals, the controls can feel slow and demand extra setup and a spotter. With a sub 250 gram weight, obstacle sensing and a 24 minute battery, the A1 is safe but niche, especially at its $1,600 starting price.

Stuffcool launches Nomad Pro, India’s first 140W PD 3.1 GaN travel charger

Stuffcool has launched the Nomad Pro, positioning it as India’s first made in India PD 3.1 140W GaN travel charger designed for frequent global travelers. Built to charge up to three devices at once, the Nomad Pro supports use in more than 150 countries with built in US plugs and interchangeable EU, UK and India adapters, removing the need for separate travel converters .

At its core is PD 3.1 fast charging with dual USB C ports and one USB A port, capable of powering laptops, tablets, smartphones and accessories. Stuffcool says the charger is AVS compatible, making it future ready for upcoming iPhone models with faster charging speeds. A standout feature is its smart TFT display, which shows real time wattage output and port level power distribution.

Safety is handled through multiple protections including auto device detection, voltage regulation, surge protection and thermal control. Weighing about 260 grams, the Nomad Pro balances portability with high output. It is BIS approved, made in India and available through Stuffcool’s website and offline retail stores.