Tech Update Of The Day

Sennheiser Launches HD 500 BAM Boom Mic to Turn Audiophile Headphones Into Gaming-Ready Gear
Sennheiser has expanded its audio ecosystem in India with the launch of the HD 500 BAM, a boom arm microphone designed to bring high-quality voice communication to its popular HD 500 series audiophile headphones. Instead of positioning it as a standalone mic, Sennheiser is pitching the HD 500 BAM as a seamless upgrade that transforms existing headphones into a full-fledged gaming and communication setup.
The HD 500 BAM features a 10mm electret condenser microphone with a cardioid pickup pattern, tuned to prioritise clear voice capture while reducing background noise. This makes it suitable for gaming, video calls, livestreaming, and work-from-home use without compromising the open soundstage the HD 500 series is known for.
Compatible with models such as the HD 560S, HD 599 SE, HD 505, HD 569, and HD 620S, the accessory connects via Sennheiser’s twist-lock mechanism and works across PCs, consoles, and mobile devices using a 3.5mm CTIA connector. An inline remote offers volume control and mic mute.
Priced at ₹4,990, the HD 500 BAM goes on sale in India starting January 13, 2026.
Hytale Launches Early Access on January 13, Hypixel Expects Over 1 Million Players on Day One
Hypixel Studios has asked players to download the Hytale launcher ahead of its January 13 early access launch, as the studio prepares for what it expects to be a massive release day. According to Hypixel CEO Simon Collins-Laflamme, the team is anticipating over one million players on launch day and wants users to log in early to help reduce server strain.
Hytale’s journey has been long and eventful. After Riot Games shut down development following its acquisition, the original team reacquired the project and resumed work in November 2025. The studio has acknowledged that early access will be rough, with bugs and unfinished features, but says player feedback will shape development going forward.
Mod support will be available from day one, with Hypixel partnering with CurseForge to host community-created mods, including new game modes, items and quality-of-life improvements. Players who have preordered can download the launcher now via the official Hytale website.
Steam’s First Breakout Hit of 2026 Is a Co-Op Adventure Built Around a Giant Crab
One of Steam’s earliest surprise hits of 2026 is DuneCrawl, an indie co-op adventure that blends wasteland exploration with the novelty of piloting a massive crab-based vehicle. Released just over a week ago, the game quickly climbed to the top of Steam’s New & Trending chart and continues to hold its position.
Developed by Alientrap, DuneCrawl supports up to four players, who control small mouse-like characters navigating a sandy fantasy wasteland. The game’s standout feature is its towering crab, which functions as both transport and mobile base. Players must coordinate tasks such as reloading cannons, repairing joints, managing resources, and even boarding enemy crabs during combat.
With its charming art style, accessible co-op design, and chaotic teamwork-driven gameplay, DuneCrawl continues a trend seen throughout 2025 of multiplayer-focused indie successes. Its mix of exploration, combat, and shared responsibility has clearly struck a chord with players looking for a fresh co-op experience early in the year.
Enparadigm Launches Catalyx Go, an AI-Driven Platform for Simulating High-Stakes Work Scenarios
Enparadigm has launched Catalyx Go, a self-serve learning platform powered by conversational AI that allows professionals to practise complex workplace scenarios in a simulated environment. Built for individuals and small teams, the platform uses short, interactive simulations to mirror real-world work situations such as feedback discussions, conflict resolution, cross-functional coordination, and client conversations.
Catalyx Go is driven by a Conversation AI engine that adapts dynamically to user inputs, creating branching decision paths and contextual responses. The system analyses how users communicate and make decisions, then delivers personalised feedback to help improve judgement and response quality. Unlike traditional training tools, the platform focuses on practice-first learning rather than static content.
Designed as a cloud-based, on-demand product, Catalyx Go removes the need for instructor-led sessions and enables rapid, repeatable practice. The launch extends Enparadigm’s enterprise-grade simulation technology into a scalable format aimed at broader professional use cases.