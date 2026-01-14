Tech Update Of The Day

Wattrel Debuts in Pokémon GO During High Zaptitude Event

Pokémon GO is powering up with the High Zaptitude event, introducing Wattrel, the Storm Petrel Pokémon, to the game for the first time. The electrifying event runs from January 13 at 10:00 a.m. to January 18, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time, and challenges Trainers worldwide to work together through Global Challenges that unlock bonuses for everyone.

As players progress through the challenges, rewards such as double XP and Stardust for catching and hatching Pokémon will be activated. Completing Level 2 Global Challenges will also unlock Wattrel and its Evolution, Kilowattrel, in wild encounters and Field Research tasks. Trainers can evolve Wattrel into Kilowattrel using 50 Wattrel Candy.

The event also boosts encounters with Electric-type Pokémon like Chinchou, Shinx, Helioptile, and Tadbulb, with a chance to find Shiny variants. Special 2 km Eggs, Field Research, and optional paid Timed Research with reduced hatch distance round out this high-voltage celebration.

iPhone 17 Price Drops Below Rs 75,000 Ahead of Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026

Apple’s iPhone 17 has received a major price cut in India ahead of the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026. As part of early bird deals, the smartphone is now available for an effective price of Rs 74,990, down from its launch price of Rs 82,900 for the base 256GB variant. The reduced price includes direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange benefits.

The iPhone 17 is listed on Flipkart in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage Green, White, and Black colour options. Buyers can also avail an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000, along with bank cashback offers during the sale.

Launched in September 2025, the iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Ceramic Shield 2 protection. It is powered by Apple’s A19 chipset with a 16-core Neural Engine and offers a dual 48-megapixel rear camera setup. The Flipkart Republic Day Sale begins on January 17, with early access for Plus and Black members.

