tech updates of the day

Firefox’s new AI-powered Window aims to reinvent how we browse the web
Mozilla is giving Firefox its boldest upgrade in years with the introduction of AI Window, a built-in assistant that lives directly inside the browser. Instead of relying on third-party extensions or cloud plugins, AI Window runs as a native tool designed to summarize pages, answer questions and help users navigate the web without leaving their current tab.
The feature sits in a collapsible sidebar and works across articles, PDFs and long documents. Users can ask it to break down complex topics, rewrite text, extract key points or explain unfamiliar concepts. Mozilla says the goal is not to turn Firefox into a chatbot platform but to make browsing faster, calmer and more efficient.
Unlike many AI features tied to data-heavy ecosystems, Mozilla emphasises user control. AI Window processes most interactions with privacy protections that prevent browsing data from being used to train external models.
Early testers say the assistant feels more grounded than typical generative AI tools because it stays focused on the page you are viewing rather than drifting into unrelated responses.
For a browser that built its identity on openness and user trust, AI Window signals Mozilla’s attempt to merge modern intelligence with the privacy-first values that shaped Firefox in the first place.
GTA Online expands the business grind with new property system in “New Listings” update
Rockstar Games is giving GTA Online players a fresh way to build their criminal empire with New Listings, a new update that introduces a deeper property and upgrade system designed to create a more structured path to long-term progression.
Players can now purchase starter properties that act as gateways into larger business ventures, letting newcomers set up operations without immediately jumping into the game’s pricier enterprises. Each property includes optional upgrades, quality-of-life improvements and scalable add-ons that shape how efficiently players earn money across missions and passive businesses.
Rockstar says the goal is to “lay a proper foundation” for players who want a clearer sense of progression in a world filled with high-end content. The update also refreshes payouts, tweaks mission flow and rebalances certain business types to fit the new property hierarchy.
Veterans will find new incentives as well, with advanced upgrades, bonus rotations and improved interoperability between businesses that once operated in silos.
New Listings continues Rockstar’s push to keep GTA Online’s decade-long economy accessible for new players while giving long-time residents more control over how they grow their empire.
AMD’s new FSR “Redstone” tech brings neural ray-regenerated lighting to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
AMD has unveiled the first major feature of its next-generation FidelityFX Super Resolution pipeline, codenamed FSR “Redstone,” and it arrives with a big debut: Ray Regeneration is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 for Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs.
Ray Regeneration uses a neural network to clean and rebuild noisy ray-traced data, producing sharper reflections and more accurate lighting before the final upscaling pass. Instead of relying on traditional denoisers, the system reconstructs lighting at a deeper layer, allowing reflections in puddles, windows and metallic surfaces to appear far more lifelike during fast motion.
AMD says the technique boosts realism without compromising frame rates, since the neural refinement happens alongside the Redstone pipeline rather than adding extra render stages. Players should see clearer highlights, richer contrast and more stable reflections in dynamic scenes where ray-traced data usually breaks down.
The company calls this the first step in a broader Redstone rollout, hinting at more neural rendering features coming to future games and hardware. For now, Black Ops 7 serves as the showcase, pairing AMD’s co-engineering work with Activision to push in-game visuals closer to a cinematic look.