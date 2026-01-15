Tech Update Of The Day

Base Galaxy S26 Could Finally Ditch 25W Charging in Major Samsung Shake-Up
Samsung may finally be ready to retire 25W charging on its base Galaxy S series phone. A new leak suggests the standard Galaxy S26 could arrive with 45W fast charging, matching the Plus model and marking a long overdue upgrade.
According to tipster, the Galaxy S26 will support 45W wired charging alongside a larger 4,300mAh battery, up from the Galaxy S25’s 4,000mAh cell. If true, this could push charging speeds close to 70 percent in 30 minutes, a noticeable jump over current performance.
The Galaxy S26 Plus is also expected to retain 45W charging, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra may go even further with 60W fast charging. Reports also point to Qi2.2 wireless charging across the lineup, with built-in alignment magnets.
On the chipset side, Samsung is tipped to use the Exynos 2600 for the S26 and S26 Plus in most markets, while the Ultra sticks with Snapdragon globally.