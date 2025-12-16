Tech Update Of The Day

Apple TV app on Android adds Google Cast support as Netflix pulls back

Apple has quietly added Google Cast support to the Apple TV app on Android, making it easier for users to stream shows and movies from their phones to TVs and other big screen devices. The update began rolling out on December 16 and introduces a Cast icon inside the app, allowing users to send content directly to Chromecast and Google TV devices with a tap.

Once connected, playback controls remain on the phone, similar to how casting works in apps like YouTube and Disney Plus. The feature is available in the latest version of the Apple TV app on Android, and users who do not see it yet are advised to update through the Play Store. The timing is notable. Netflix recently removed Cast support from its app on Google TV and Chromecast devices with remotes, limiting how users can stream content. Apple, in contrast, is expanding compatibility across all supported Cast devices.

The move strengthens Apple TV’s position on Android, especially as it grows its library of originals and live sports, and signals a more open approach to cross platform streaming.

Milagrow unveils three humanoid robots for education, research and customer engagement

Milagrow has introduced three new humanoid robots in India, aiming to reshape learning, research and public interaction through intelligent automation. The lineup includes Alpha Mini 25, Yanshee, and Robo Nano 2.0, each designed for a distinct environment ranging from homes and classrooms to universities and high-traffic commercial spaces .

Alpha Mini 25 is positioned as an interactive AI companion for children, blending playful learning with emotional interaction through voice, vision and expressive movement. For higher education and R&D, Milagrow launched Yanshee, an open-source humanoid robot built for hands-on experimentation in robotics, AI and engineering, featuring programmable hardware and advanced sensors.

The Robo Nano 2.0 targets enterprises and public venues such as malls, airports and hospitals. Equipped with AI-powered conversations, autonomous navigation and a large display, it is designed to handle customer guidance and engagement at scale.

Milagrow says the trio reflects its push toward human-centred robotics built in India. Prices start at ₹4.89 lakh and go up to ₹17.99 lakh, with availability online and through select retail partners.

Nutanix expands platform to support distributed sovereign cloud deployments

Nutanix has announced new capabilities in its Nutanix Cloud Platform aimed at helping organizations build and operate distributed sovereign clouds without losing unified control or operational simplicity. The updates are designed for enterprises running traditional, cloud native and AI workloads across on premises, disconnected, and sovereignty aligned cloud environments .

As data residency and regulatory demands increase, Nutanix says customers want flexibility without being locked into a single cloud provider. The latest enhancements allow orchestration, governance and security controls to remain within customer managed environments, supporting resilience and sovereignty goals. Nutanix Central and Data Lens can now run on premises, while new disaster recovery features enable applications to stay available even during multi site or regional failures.

The company also expanded support across major cloud providers, including availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Google Cloud and sovereign offerings in Europe and the United States. Security upgrades across Kubernetes and AI platforms strengthen compliance for regulated workloads.

Nutanix says the move reflects growing demand for cloud architectures that balance local control with global scale.

Ai+ enters premium flip segment with NovaFlip under Rs 40,000

Ai+ Smartphone has announced NovaFlip, its first premium flip phone and the opening act of the brand’s new Nova flagship series. Slated for launch in Q1 2026 and priced under Rs 40,000, NovaFlip marks Ai+’s push into the affordable premium foldable space, a segment still out of reach for many buyers .

Unlike flip phones that focus mainly on form factor, NovaFlip runs on NxtQuantum OS, which is built to adapt intelligently between folded and open states. Closed mode prioritises quick interactions and glanceable information, while the open state delivers a full smartphone experience. Ai+ is positioning the device as privacy-first, with no preloaded bloatware, no invasive trackers, and full user control over data.

NovaFlip follows the company’s Nova 5G launch earlier this year and kicks off a broader Nova lineup that will include Pro, Ultra, and even Fold models. With NovaFlip, Ai+ aims to blend nostalgia, modern usability, and affordability in a segment dominated by far pricier devices.

Sennheiser adds Sakura Pink finish to ACCENTUM Open earbuds

Sennheiser has refreshed its ACCENTUM Open true wireless earbuds lineup in India with a new Sakura Pink colourway, timed for the festive season. The update brings a softer, modern look to the brand’s open-ear design while keeping the core features unchanged .

The ACCENTUM Open uses a custom 11mm dynamic driver that sits just outside the ear canal, delivering balanced sound while keeping users aware of their surroundings. This makes the earbuds well suited for commuting, work calls, and everyday listening where situational awareness matters. Sennheiser has also focused on convenience, with Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint for easy device switching and dual beamforming microphones for clearer calls.

Each earbud weighs just 4.4 grams, aiming for all-day comfort without ear fatigue. Battery life is rated at 6.5 hours, extending to 28 hours with the charging case, while a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 1.5 hours of playback.

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Open in Sakura Pink is priced at ₹9,990 and is available via Sennheiser’s website and Amazon India.