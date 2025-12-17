Tech Update Of The Day

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 opens free trial with Nuketown 2025 and festive modes

Advertisment

Activision is giving players a limited time taste of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 with a free trial running from December 16 to December 22. The offer unlocks a curated slice of Multiplayer and Zombies content, letting newcomers jump in without buying the full game.

On the Multiplayer side, the highlight is Nuketown 2025, a remastered version of the iconic map rebuilt with updated visuals and tighter combat flow. Players can also explore a selection of other modes and maps, including Sleighjacked, a holiday themed take on classic multiplayer arenas, and Holiday Havoc, a festive moshpit that blends popular modes with seasonal twists.

Zombies fans are not left out. The free trial includes access to Ashes of the Damned, a darker, story driven Zombies experience designed to showcase Black Ops 7’s thriller tone.

Advertisment

The trial spans more than 20 multiplayer maps across available playlists, making it one of the more generous Call of Duty free periods in recent years. Players should note that a mobile number linked to an Activision account may be required to participate. For anyone on the fence, this week-long window offers a solid look at what Black Ops 7 brings to the table.

OnePlus 15R pricing leak hints at a pricier, more premium R series

The OnePlus 15R is set to launch in India on December 17, and a fresh leak suggests the company is pushing its R series into higher price territory this year. According to tipster Paras Guglani, the phone will arrive in two memory configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.

The base variant is tipped to cost between Rs 47,000 and Rs 49,000, while the higher-end model could land around Rs 52,000. That marks a noticeable jump over previous R-series launches, though bank offers are expected to soften the blow. An Ace Edition is also planned, which may sit slightly above the standard variants.

Advertisment

OnePlus appears to be justifying the bump with upgrades. The 15R is expected to feature a 32MP front camera, the first of its kind on an R-series phone, alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a 7,400mAh battery, and enhanced cooling.

The phone will be sold via Amazon India and OnePlus’ website in Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet. With flagship-grade internals creeping in, the OnePlus 15R is shaping up to be less “affordable premium” and more outright premium than ever before.

Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 1 launches with lighting overhaul and major technical upgrades Mojang has rolled out Minecraft Java Edition 26.1 Snapshot 1, closing out 2025 while also introducing a new version numbering system for the game. While this snapshot may not be packed with flashy blocks or mobs, it delivers deep technical changes that reshape how Minecraft looks and works under the hood. The most visible update is a complete rewrite of the lightmap algorithm, aimed at fixing long-standing lighting inconsistencies. Darkness and Wither effects now behave uniformly across all dimensions, and Night Vision no longer makes pitch-black areas appear brighter than properly lit ones. To support testing, Mojang has added a lightmap debug renderer, which can be toggled using the F3 + 4 shortcut and displays real-time lighting data directly on screen. Villager and Wandering Trader economies have also been modernized. Trades are now fully data-driven and generated using deterministic random sequences, similar to loot tables. This gives datapack creators fine-grained control over trade pools, pricing, enchantments, and conditions, while also making trades more predictable and transparent. Piglin inventories can now be accessed in the same way as villager inventories, expanding customization options. The snapshot introduces a new /swing command, allowing developers to trigger arm animations on supported entities, including mannequins. On the technical side, Minecraft now requires Java 25, with the bundled runtime switching to Microsoft’s OpenJDK build. All future builds will also be unobfuscated, improving modding and debugging. Dozens of bugs have been fixed, covering lighting glitches, mob behavior, Creative mode oddities, and UI issues. As always, Mojang warns that snapshots can corrupt worlds and should be tested separately. Still, Snapshot 1 offers a strong preview of the foundations being laid for Minecraft Java Edition in 2026. HMD Touch 4G returns to sale after sell-out, priced at Rs 3,999 HMD has announced the return of the HMD Touch 4G, restocking its hybrid phone after the device sold out quickly following its October launch. The phone will go back on sale from 6 PM on December 19 via HMD.com, select retail stores, and major e-commerce platforms in India . Positioned as India’s first Hybrid Phone, the HMD Touch 4G is designed to bridge the gap between feature phones and smartphones. It offers a 3.2-inch touchscreen, cloud-based apps, and essential smart features at a feature phone price point. At the heart of the device is the S30+ Touch platform, paired with HMD’s Express Chat app, which enables cross-platform video calls, voice messages, and group chats in 13 languages, connecting users to Android and iOS smartphones. The phone supports 11 global 4G bands, works as a Wi-Fi hotspot, and includes safety features like a dedicated ICE key for emergency access. Other highlights include a 1950 mAh battery, Type-C charging, Bluetooth, dual cameras, FM radio, MP3 playback, and automatic call recording. Available in Cyan and Dark Blue, the HMD Touch 4G is priced at Rs 3,999, with limited stock expected in this sale window. ShareChat adds parental controls and age ratings to QuickTV micro-drama app ShareChat has introduced parental controls and advanced content ratings on its micro-drama platform QuickTV, becoming the first app in India’s emerging short-form drama space to roll out structured age gating. The update is aimed at making snackable, episodic content safer for younger viewers as the format grows rapidly across Bharat’s mobile-first audiences . QuickTV now supports PIN-based parental controls, allowing parents to restrict access to shows rated U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A. Content is clearly classified under U, U/A, and Adult categories, helping families manage viewing access without blocking the platform entirely. The move follows global standards for vertical episodic content, which often blends entertainment and intense storytelling in short bursts. ShareChat co-founder and CEO Ankush Sachdeva said clearer classification and accountability are essential as micro-dramas begin to mirror mainstream narratives. The platform also offers a grievance and feedback system for users to flag content issues. Launched earlier this year, QuickTV has crossed 25 million downloads and hosts nearly 350 original series, with strong traction in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. The new controls signal ShareChat’s push to balance creative freedom with user safety as the format scales.