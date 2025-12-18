Tech Update Of The Day

UltraProlink launches Snap-Z Two, a pocket-sized selfie stick with tripod and remote

UltraProlink has introduced the Snap-Z Two, claiming it to be the world’s smallest selfie stick with a built-in tripod. Designed for travel, vlogging, and everyday video calls, the accessory folds down to just 13 cm and weighs 194 grams, making it easy to carry in a pocket or bag .

Despite its compact size, Snap-Z Two extends up to 42 cm and features a 2-in-1 design that switches quickly between handheld use and stable tabletop tripod mode. It supports both MagSafe mounting and clamp-style holders, ensuring compatibility with phones ranging from 4.7 to 7 inches. The phone can also be rotated between portrait and landscape orientations for reels, video calls, or standard photography. The selfie stick includes a detachable Bluetooth 5.2 remote with a 10-metre range, working directly with the phone’s native camera app. The remote packs a rechargeable battery with Type-C charging and offers long standby time. Built using ABS and stainless steel, the Snap-Z Two balances portability with durability.

Priced at Rs 1,499, the UltraProlink Snap-Z Two is available on UltraProlink’s website and Amazon India, targeting creators, professionals, and everyday users who want a compact, all-in-one shooting accessory .

Croma’s December sale slashes prices on iPhone 16, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and MacBook Air M4

Croma has kicked off its Cromtastic December Sale, bringing steep year-end discounts across smartphones, laptops, TVs and large appliances. The sale runs from December 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026, with deals available both online and in stores. The headline offer is the iPhone 16, now available at an effective price of Rs 40,990, factoring in bank cashback and exchange benefits. Buyers can also pick up the iPhone 15 from Rs 36,490. On the Android side, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has dropped to Rs 99,999, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed from Rs 69,999, making flagship foldables and slab phones far more accessible.

Laptop deals are equally aggressive. The MacBook Air with the M4 chip is available from Rs 55,911, down significantly from its regular price, thanks to cashback, exchange offers and additional student discounts. Croma is also promoting next-gen AI laptops from Rs 47,710 and gaming laptops starting at Rs 64,950.

Beyond personal tech, the sale covers large appliances and TVs, including Samsung and Croma-branded UHD models and washing machines with easy EMI options. Most prices reflect combined bank, exchange and cashback offers, so final costs may vary. For buyers planning a year-end upgrade, this is one of Croma’s most wide-ranging sales of 2025.