Tech Update Of The Day

From AI fireworks to stealthy hardware shifts and digital policy pivots, the tech world never hits pause. Stay ahead with the sharpest updates, quirkiest turns, and boldest moves today’s tech pulse is anything but average.

PCQ Bureau
iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Be Apple’s Biggest Leap Yet and the Leaks Are Wild

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be a major upgrade, with early leaks pointing to meaningful changes across design, performance and photography. Expected to launch in September 2026, the flagship could feature a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with a cleaner front design, thanks to a smaller Dynamic Island and possible under-display Face ID technology.

Camera upgrades are expected to be a key highlight. Reports suggest a triple 48MP rear camera setup, including a periscope telephoto lens and a new variable aperture main sensor, giving users better control over light and depth for more professional photography.

Powering the device could be Apple’s A20 Pro chip, built on an advanced 2nm process, promising faster performance and improved power efficiency. A larger 5,100mAh battery may further boost endurance. Apple is also rumored to experiment with bolder color options, making the Pro Max feel fresher than ever.

