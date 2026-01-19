Tech Update Of The Day

iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Be Apple’s Biggest Leap Yet and the Leaks Are Wild
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be a major upgrade, with early leaks pointing to meaningful changes across design, performance and photography. Expected to launch in September 2026, the flagship could feature a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with a cleaner front design, thanks to a smaller Dynamic Island and possible under-display Face ID technology.
🚨 iPhone 18 series: what we know so far (and how it stacks up vs previous iPhones) 👀🍎— The Blueprint (@blueprintorg1) January 17, 2026
• iPhone 18 Pro (6.3”) & Pro Max (6.9”)
→ Similar sizes to iPhone 15/16 Pro, but with a smaller Dynamic Island
→ Still Face ID, but more screen immersion
📸 Cameras
• Triple 48MP across… pic.twitter.com/Bd6v6Dl7TQ
Camera upgrades are expected to be a key highlight. Reports suggest a triple 48MP rear camera setup, including a periscope telephoto lens and a new variable aperture main sensor, giving users better control over light and depth for more professional photography.
Powering the device could be Apple’s A20 Pro chip, built on an advanced 2nm process, promising faster performance and improved power efficiency. A larger 5,100mAh battery may further boost endurance. Apple is also rumored to experiment with bolder color options, making the Pro Max feel fresher than ever.