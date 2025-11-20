Tech Update Of The Day

Realme GT 8 Pro launches in India today with Elite Gen 5 chip and Ricoh-tuned cameras
Realme is set to unveil the GT 8 Pro in India at 12PM today, bringing one of its most ambitious flagships to the market. While pricing will be confirmed on stage, early retail chatter suggests a bracket between ₹60,000 and ₹72,000, though nothing is official yet. The GT 8 Pro’s most striking design experiment is its detachable rear camera cover, allowing users to swap the panel around the camera island for different looks. The module is secured with tiny screws, giving it a more engineered, collectible feel than a simple snap-on accessory.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the phone features LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage and Realme’s HyperVision+ AI chip for enhanced display and imaging tasks. Up front is a 2K 144Hz LTPO OLED panel rated for a peak brightness of 7,000 nits. A hefty 7,000mAh Titan battery with 120W fast charging anchors the device, joined by an IP69 rating, advanced cooling and the GT Performance Engine 3.0 for stable gaming performance. Realme’s partnership with Ricoh Imaging drives a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary, 200MP periscope telephoto and 50MP ultrawide, plus GR-inspired modes, tones and Snap Mode behaviour.
The GT 8 Pro ships with Realme UI 7 based on Android 16 in Blue, Green and White. The final price will be announced this afternoon.
Zoho pushes deeper into AI with a revamped Zoho One built for contextual work
Zoho has rolled out a major upgrade to Zoho One, giving its flagship business suite a fresh AI layer and a cleaner, context driven experience across more than 50 apps. Announced in Chennai, the update leans heavily on Zia, Zoho’s in house AI assistant, which can now pull information from multiple Zoho and third party apps to deliver a single, actionable response.
The platform introduces Zia Hubs for smarter content management and tighter automation. Executed contracts, meeting recordings and notes now land in organised Zia folders, making them easier to surface through Zia Search or Ask Zia, which sits permanently in the toolbar. A redesigned interface groups apps into Spaces for personal tools, organisation wide communication or department level work, reducing the constant app switching that frustrates many teams. Zoho has also added a central integration panel and a unified administration console, giving businesses clearer control without adding complexity.
Zoho says the overhaul reflects fast growing demand in India, where Zoho One has held strong double digit growth.
UltraProlink launches Snap-Z One, a 6.2-ft Bluetooth selfie stick tripod for creators
UltraProlink has launched the Snap-Z One, a compact selfie stick that converts into a 6.2-foot tripod, designed for travelers, vloggers and creators who need a portable shooting setup. The telescopic stainless-steel pole extends from 48 cm to 190 cm and supports phones, action cameras and DSLRs through a universal ¼-inch mount.
The tripod features a four-leg stabilizing base and a 360-degree pan handle with a flip-lock system for smooth cinematic movements. A detachable Bluetooth remote with a 10-meter range enables hands-free photo and video capture, making it useful for solo creators and group shots alike. Weighing 340 grams, the Snap-Z One folds down for easy travel while maintaining steady, wobble-free framing even on uneven ground.
Pankaj Mirchandani, Founder and CEO of UltraProlink, said the product was built to give creators “pro-looking content without bulky gear.”
The Snap-Z One is priced at ₹1,499 and is available on UltraProlink.com and Amazon India.
Minecraft tests sharper visuals and trickier combat in its latest pre release
Minecraft is quietly turning up the heat. Mojang has pushed out the 1.21.11 Pre Release, and it is already stirring conversations across the Java community. The update introduces a fresh graphical control called Texture Filtering, giving players more authority over how distant surfaces look. A new RGSS option brings shader based clarity to every machine, while hardware that can handle Anisotropic Filtering delivers crisper detail that long time builders will notice instantly.
The studio is also reshaping combat. Spears behave more like true momentum weapons, letting players keep inflicting damage as they charge forward. Mobs have picked up the same trick, which should make underground ambushes feel slightly more tense. Piglins favor Golden Spears now, and Zombified Piglins can launch their own rush attacks, shifting the balance inside the Nether. Beyond gameplay, the release cleans up a stack of visual quirks, from horse armor textures to rain effects in the End. It also rolls out new Nautilus sound events, reflecting how much attention the creature has gained since its debut.
The snapshot is available through the Minecraft Launcher, though testers are reminded to back up worlds before diving in.
Nutanix moves to bring Azure Virtual Desktop to hybrid cloud setups
Nutanix has signalled a major step in virtual desktop flexibility by announcing support for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop across hybrid environments. Revealed at Microsoft Ignite 2025, the move will let organisations run Azure Virtual Desktop locally on Nutanix AHV while relying on Azure Arc enabled servers for brokering and management. The approach is aimed at companies that need tighter control over data location as rules around residency grow stricter in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government. Nutanix says the integration will give IT teams more choices as they balance performance, security, and cost across on premises and cloud infrastructure.
Microsoft’s Scott Manchester said the collaboration should broaden deployment options without weakening security or licensing benefits. Nutanix added that the effort opens the door for more adaptable VDI deployments, especially for latency heavy or graphics driven workloads.
The feature remains under development, with availability planned once engineering work is complete.
Jabra and Zoom join forces to push smarter enterprise calling in India
Jabra and Zoom have announced a new go to market collaboration in India that brings Zoom Phone together with select Zoom certified Jabra headsets at special pricing through Zoom Partners. The two companies say the move is aimed at businesses that want clearer voice calls and simpler deployment as hybrid work continues to shape communication needs across the country.
The offer lets customers adopt Zoom’s cloud telephony platform while pairing it with Jabra’s professional headsets, which are known for sound clarity and strong noise isolation. Vishal Amin from Zoom said the partnership reflects a shared goal to deliver a dependable unified communication experience. Jabra’s Peter Jayaseelan added that the tie up strengthens the companies’ long running global relationship.
The solution will be distributed through Jabra Connect and Savex Technologies, widening access for organisations looking for a straightforward upgrade to their calling setup.
HyperOS 3 arrives in India with Xiaomi’s biggest software leap yet
Xiaomi is rolling out HyperOS 3 in India, calling it the biggest software jump in its history. The update reworks the interface with cleaner visuals, smaller icons and softer colours, while adding faster performance and tighter device integration. It also brings HyperIsland, a unified view for notifications and live system info, along with improved multitasking, smarter battery use and upgraded camera intelligence. Foldables like the Xiaomi MIX Flip get optimised transitions between inner and outer screens, making navigation smoother. On device AI enhancements speed up photo processing and scene detection without draining battery life.
The update is based on Android 16 and is reaching flagship, mid range and budget models gradually, including the Xiaomi 15 series, POCO F7 Ultra, POCO X7 Pro, Redmi A3 and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro. Xiaomi says the phased rollout will help ensure stability as users shift to the refreshed software experience.