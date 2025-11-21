Tech Update of the Day

GTA Online adds high end hillside safehouses and major rewards this December
Rockstar is opening the doors to a new wave of luxury in GTA Online with Safehouse in the Hills, a set of premium residences arriving this December. The update introduces lavish estates built by Prix Luxury Real Estate, complete with sweeping views, expansive grounds, and upgraded personal assistance tech. The rollout follows the game’s growing focus on high tier property ownership as players expand their criminal empires.
Players who join the Prix Luxury Black Tier VIP program before December 7 can claim a free Übermacht Revolter sports car finished in a Sessanta Nove Monogram livery. Completing all three New Listings missions unlocks Gold Tier status, which comes with a GTA$1,000,000 bonus, a GTA$2,000,000 discount on the new mansions, and the Black Rockstar Varsity Crewneck.
Rockstar is also pushing broader progression perks this week, including a free Master Penthouse at The Diamond Casino and double payouts on The Diamond Casino Heist finale.
SMART Technologies debuts its first Make in India education displays at DIDAC 2025
SMART Technologies has launched its first Make in India interactive flat panels, marking a major shift in its global strategy and deepening its commitment to India’s digital learning goals . Unveiled at DIDAC 2025 in New Delhi, the new India manufactured displays showcase energy efficient hardware, enhanced annotation through SMART Ink, and AI driven teaching support via Lumio.
Senior leaders from SMART’s global team joined educators, AV and IT partners at a live demonstration that highlighted how the panels streamline classroom workflows and strengthen digital teaching practices. CRO Toke Tangkjaer said bringing production to India helps deliver world class technology to more classrooms, while Country Head Anshul Srivastav noted that localisation reflects the company’s long term investment in India’s EdTech landscape.