Tech Update Of The Day

PMGC 2025 Gauntlet kicks off in Thailand with 16 elite teams battling for Grand Finals slots The PMGC 2025 Gauntlet Stage begins today at Imperial World Samrong in Samut Prakan, Thailand, bringing together 16 top teams from regional qualifiers for three days of high pressure competition. The stage features 18 matches in total, with six matches played each day. Day 1 action starts at 4:30 PM IST, and standings will be updated live as matches progress. Teams including Alpha7 Esports, D’Xavier, DRX, Madbulls, Orangutan, Geekay Esports, Wolves Esports and others start the day at zero points, with every match shaping their route to the next phase. The Gauntlet serves as a crucial filter, since only the top seven teams will secure direct qualification to the PMGC 2025 Grand Finals. The remaining nine teams will move into the Group Stage for another chance to advance. With a rotation spanning Rondo, Erangel and Miramar, Day 1 tests teams across classic and open terrain, making adaptability and early momentum essential.

Motorola launches moto g57 POWER in India with new Snapdragon chip and a 7000mAh battery Motorola has introduced the moto g57 POWER, a budget device that brings several segment first features at an effective price of 12,999 rupees after launch offers . The phone debuts the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, making it the first smartphone globally to ship with the new chip. Paired with 8GB RAM, expandable through RAM Boost, and 128GB storage, the device aims to deliver smooth everyday performance with support for 11 5G bands. The g57 POWER also features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and moto ai enhancements that unlock tools such as Google Photos’ Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. One of its biggest highlights is a 7000mAh silicon carbon battery that the company claims can last up to 60 hours on a single charge. Other features include a 6.72 inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP64 protection, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and Android 16 out of the box. The phone goes on sale from 3 December 2025 across Flipkart, Motorola.in, and retail stores.

Lyne Originals expands accessories lineup with new smartwatch, earbuds and fast chargers

Lyne Originals has strengthened its consumer tech range with five new products across wearables, audio and charging, aiming to offer practical and affordable accessories for everyday use . The lineup features the Lancer 19 smartwatch, CoolPods 17 and CoolPods 16 earbuds, and two multi port fast chargers, the Chamber 18C Pro and Chamber 17C Pro.

The Lancer 19 smartwatch includes a 1.83 inch display, Bluetooth 5.0 and up to six days of working time. It supports sports tracking, water resistance and wireless charging, and comes in three colours. The CoolPods 17 earbuds offer 30 hours of music playback, a 300 hour standby time, touch controls and a silicon case. The CoolPods 16 model doubles battery endurance to 60 hours and adds swipe volume control, noise reduction and selfie control.

Lyne has also introduced two chargers. The Chamber 18C Pro provides three ports with wattage up to 65W, while the Chamber 17C Pro focuses on compact 18W fast charging. Prices start at 249 rupees, with all products available in retail stores across India.

Nintendo drops major Black Friday deals as top Switch titles fall below $30

Nintendo is rolling out some of its strongest Black Friday discounts in years, with several flagship Switch games priced at 29.99 dollars for a limited time. The sale runs from November 23 to 29, giving players a rare opportunity to grab first-party titles at some of their lowest prices ever.

The lineup includes Super Mario Odyssey, Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door Remake, Splatoon 3 and Nintendo Switch Sports, each available at 29.99 dollars. Other popular releases such as Princess Peach Showtime, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom are listed at 39.99 dollars. These prices reflect deep seasonal cuts that are not usually seen outside major annual events.

Nintendo is not discounting Switch 2 hardware, but accessory deals are available. A Cyber Monday offer from November 30 to December 1 reduces the price of the official 256GB microSD Express card by 20 dollars. Since the Switch 2 uses the newer microSD Express format, many players will likely need additional storage.

This year’s sale stands out as one of the best chances for fans to expand their libraries before the holiday season.