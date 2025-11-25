Tech Update Of The Day

OnePlus confirms India launch of 15R 5G and Pad Go 2 on December 17

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 15R 5G will launch in India on December 17, alongside the Pad Go 2 tablet and a new Pad Go 2 Stylo. The 15R arrives as the value-focused entry in the OnePlus 15 lineup and is expected to hit stores shortly after its debut.

While pricing has not been revealed, early estimates place the starting figure at around 44,999 rupees, positioning it slightly higher than the previous 13R. The phone is rumoured to feature a 165Hz OLED display, a flat metal frame, and a redesigned camera module. It is also expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and pack a 7,800mAh battery with fast charging. Durability is shaping up to be a key highlight, with claimed protections rated at IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.

The Pad Go 2 aims at users seeking an affordable device for study and entertainment, offered in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift, with 5G available on the Black model. OnePlus will also unveil the Pad Go 2 Stylo, meant for writing and light creative work, with full specifications set to be announced at the event.

Honor 500 series debuts in China with new design, Snapdragon upgrades and huge 8000mAh batteries

Honor has unveiled the Honor 500 and Honor 500 Pro in China, marking a major refresh for the lineup with a redesigned look and significant hardware upgrades. Both phones adopt a new aluminium frame and glass back, with a rear camera plateau that leans heavily into recent design trends. Despite the premium build, the devices remain slim at 7.8mm and offer full IP68 and IP69K protection.

Both models feature 6.55 inch LTPO OLED displays with 1,264 x 2,736 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6000 nits peak brightness, paired with in display fingerprint sensors and 50MP selfie cameras.

The big differences come under the hood. The Honor 500 runs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, while the 500 Pro upgrades to the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite, with options up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Cameras get a serious lift too, with both phones offering 200MP main sensors and 12MP ultrawide lenses, and the Pro adding a 50MP 3x optical zoom telephoto.

A standout feature across the series is the massive 8000mAh silicon carbon battery, supporting 80W wired charging, 27W reverse wired charging, and 50W wireless charging on the Pro. Both devices ship with MagicOS 10 based on Android 16.

Guwahati Comic Con debuts with 15,000 fans and a packed pop-culture weekend

The inaugural Guwahati Comic Con wrapped up with more than 15,000 attendees, turning the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex into the Northeast’s newest pop-culture hotspot. Held on November 22 and 23, the event brought together comic creators, illustrators, cosplayers, gamers and anime fans for two days of launches, performances and fan meetups.

Day 2 featured a tribute marking 45 years of Amar Chitra Katha, the launch of World of Butterfingers Vol. 2, and the debut of Where We Left Off, a climate themed indie comic. Archie Comics veteran Bill Golliher drew huge attention with live sketches and storytelling. Music and performances added to the buzz, including a tribute to Zubeen Garg, a stand-up set by Anirban Dasgupta, and a high-energy finale by rapper EPR Iyer.

The event closed with the Indian Championship of Cosplay 2026 – Guwahati Qualifier, where Arshy Deori won the top prize as Nikke. With the debut edition a success, the excitement now moves to Delhi Comic Con from December 5 to 7.

Elista launches Xplore 4K Google TV lineup in India with bezel-less design and Dolby Audio Elista has expanded its smart TV portfolio with the launch of its Xplore 4K Google TV series, introducing three premium models in 85, 75 and 65 inch sizes aimed at delivering a cinematic, connected experience for Indian homes . All three TVs feature a bezel-less design, Dolby Audio, HDR10, built-in Chromecast and hands free Hey Google voice support. The flagship TDU85GA comes with a large 215 cm panel, while the TDU75GA and TDU65GA offer similar performance in more compact sizes. Each model includes 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, triple HDMI ports and Dual-Band Wi-Fi for smoother streaming and easy connectivity with consoles and soundbars. Running on the latest Google TV interface, the Xplore series supports personalised recommendations, universal search, multi user profiles and quick access to major OTT apps. The TVs are manufactured at Elista’s Industry 4.0-enabled plant in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing the company’s Make in India roadmap.