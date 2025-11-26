Tech Update Of The Day

iQOO 15 launches in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 7,000mAh battery
iQOO has launched the iQOO 15 in India, bringing a flagship-level upgrade powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a large 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. The phone features a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, Wet Finger Control and triple ambient light sensors.
Prices start at 72,999 rupees for the 12GB+256GB variant and 79,999 rupees for the 16GB+512GB model, with an introductory 7,000 rupee bank discount bringing them down to 64,999 and 71,999. It will sell via Amazon, with early access for Priority Pass users from November 27 and open sales beginning December 1.
The device includes a 50MP triple camera setup with a periscope telephoto lens offering up to 10x zoom, plus a 32MP selfie camera. It also ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint reader, IP68 and IP69 certification, and an 8K VC Cooling System. The iQOO 15 comes in Legend and Alpha Black finishes.
Stuffcool launches SoFar, a 65W multi-port GaN charger with extended 1.5m reach
Stuffcool has introduced SoFar, a 65W multi-port GaN fast charger designed for users who want more freedom to charge away from the wall. The charger features two Type-C ports and one USB-A port, paired with an extra-long 1.5m power cable, offering convenient access from a couch, desk or bedside setup .
SoFar supports 65W PD PPS output, enabling fast charging for devices such as MacBooks, Windows laptops, iPhones, Pixels and Samsung phones with Super Fast Charging 2.0. Smart Power Management allows the charger to allocate power intelligently across all connected devices, maintaining stable performance even during simultaneous charging.
Built with GaN technology and housed in a premium aluminium body, SoFar is compact at just 7 x 4.07 x 4.07 cm and weighs about 250 grams. The charger is BIS-certified, shock-proof and Made in India, positioning it as a durable travel-ready option.