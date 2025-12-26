Tech Update of the Day

MacBook Air M3 discontinued by Apple as lineup overhaul continues
Apple quietly discontinued around 25 devices and accessories in 2025, signalling a sharper focus on a streamlined ecosystem and newer design standards. The most symbolic exit was the iPhone SE, which Apple officially retired in February following the launch of the iPhone 16e. With that move, Apple ended support for the Home button, Touch ID, LCD displays, Lightning ports, and sub-6-inch iPhones in its active lineup .
The company also began phasing out the iPhone Plus range. Both the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus were discontinued this year, and reports suggest the Plus branding may be replaced by a slimmer iPhone Air model going forward. In total, seven iPhone models were pulled from sale in 2025, including the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 15, 15 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.
Apple’s iPad and Apple Watch lines saw quieter clean-ups, with older models removed as performance upgrades rolled out. Several Macs were also discontinued as Apple simplified overlapping configurations, including M3-based MacBook Air variants and M2-powered Mac Studio models. Accessories were not spared. Apple completed another step in its USB-C transition by discontinuing the Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable. For users, the shift means fewer legacy options, but a more consistent and future-focused Apple ecosystem.
LG unveils UltraGear evo with world’s first 5K AI upscaling gaming monitors
LG Electronics has announced UltraGear evo, a new premium gaming monitor brand set to debut globally at CES 2026, positioning it as a major leap in high-resolution gaming displays. The lineup introduces what LG calls the world’s first on-device 5K AI Upscaling technology, designed to deliver 5K-class clarity without requiring gamers to upgrade their GPUs . Tech Update Of The DayThe inaugural UltraGear evo range includes three flagship models: the 39GX950B, 27GM950B, and 52G930B, spanning OLED, New MiniLED, and ultra-wide formats. At the core of all three is LG’s proprietary AI solution, which analyzes content in real time to enhance visuals and audio through AI upscaling, scene optimization, and sound tuning.
The 39-inch 5K2K OLED (39GX950B) features a 21:9 curved display with Dual Mode support, allowing users to switch between 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD, paired with a 0.03ms response time. The 27-inch 5K New MiniLED (27GM950B) is billed as the world’s first of its kind, using over 2,300 local dimming zones to reduce blooming while offering up to 1,250 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, the 52-inch 5K2K (52G930B) stands out as the largest gaming monitor in its class, combining a 240Hz refresh rate with an ultra-wide panoramic form factor.
LG says UltraGear evo represents the end of traditional trade-offs between resolution, speed, and immersion. The monitors will be showcased at CES 2026, alongside themed demo zones and racing simulations, as LG pushes deeper into both high-end gaming and professional display markets .