Tech Update Of The Day

MacBook Air M4 price drops to ₹55,911 in Croma’s Black Friday sale
Croma is offering one of its biggest Apple deals of the season, bringing the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 to an effective price of ₹55,911, down from its retail price of ₹99,900. The discount is achieved by stacking the student and teacher offer, bank cashback, and an exchange bonus.
The academic offer lowers the price to ₹88,911. Select bank cards add a ₹10,000 cashback, while Croma’s exchange program provides up to ₹23,000 in value. This includes a ₹10,000 exchange bonus plus device-specific trade-in value. Customers who qualify for all three benefits unlock the lowest price, while others can still access partial savings.
The deal is available online and across Croma stores. The MacBook Air M4 features Apple’s M4 chip, a 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display, silent fanless cooling and all-day battery life, making it one of the most competitively priced premium laptops of this Black Friday season.
AirPods Pro 2 price drops below ₹15,000 in Flipkart’s Black Friday sale
Flipkart’s Black Friday sale has delivered one of the strongest Apple audio deals of the season, with the AirPods Pro 2 falling to an effective price of ₹14,790, one of the lowest in recent months. The earbuds first receive a ₹7,010 flat discount, bringing the price to ₹15,990. Buyers using eligible bank cards, including BOBcard, can bring the cost down further to ₹14,790.
The AirPods Pro 2 remain a solid pick thanks to Apple’s H2 chip, which boosts sound clarity, spatial audio and power efficiency. The custom low distortion driver improves bass and detail, while active noise cancellation is significantly stronger than before. Features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, personalised volume and enhanced transparency mode round out the experience.
Battlefield 6 drops to 35 dollars in one of Black Friday’s strongest game deals
Battlefield 6 has hit its lowest price yet for Black Friday 2025, falling to 35 dollars for both PS5 and Xbox. The offer marks a 50 percent discount, making it one of the most aggressive markdowns of the season and a rare deal for a major shooter released only a month ago. The price has already sold out on Amazon but remains available at GameStop, with players hoping other retailers match it soon.
The game has been a return to form for the franchise, praised for its large-scale destruction, tight gunplay and improved multiplayer pacing. While the campaign received mixed reactions, the multiplayer mode has driven strong sales and sustained interest through new maps, modes and the standalone RedSec battle royale.
EA also kicked off the first free trial week for Battlefield 6, running through December 2, offering new players a chance to test Season 1 content. With demand high and stock already dipping, this Black Friday deal is expected to disappear fast.