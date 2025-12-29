Tech Update Of The Day

Vijay Sales kicks off Apple Days Sale with big discounts across Apple lineup
Vijay Sales has rolled out its Apple Days Sale, offering wide-ranging discounts on Apple devices just ahead of the New Year. The sale runs from December 28, 2025, to January 4, 2026, and is available across more than 160 Vijay Sales stores as well as its online platform.
The promotion covers nearly the entire Apple ecosystem, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods. As part of the campaign, buyers of the iPhone 17 can earn MyVS Rewards worth ₹3,000, which can be redeemed on future purchases. Older models such as the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 are also available at reduced prices, alongside discounts on accessories like chargers and cases.
Vijay Sales is also pushing aggressive bank offers. Customers using select cards from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and American Express can get instant discounts of up to ₹10,000, with additional savings on EMI transactions. An exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000 further sweetens the deal.
With stacked offers, loyalty rewards, and limited-stock demo units at lower prices, the Apple Days Sale is shaping up to be one of Vijay Sales’ strongest Apple-focused promotions of the year.