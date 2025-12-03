Tech Update Of The Day

Netflix quietly disables casting to most TVs and streaming devices
Netflix has quietly cut off casting support from its mobile app to most TVs and TV streaming devices, a move that has left users confused and annoyed. Casting now works only on older Chromecast models that do not include a remote, while newer Chromecast and Google TV devices with remotes are blocked from receiving casted content.
The change affects all subscription tiers, including paid plans. Netflix claims the move is meant to “improve the customer experience,” but has offered no technical explanation for why casting suddenly stopped working on modern hardware. While many users prefer navigating Netflix directly with a remote, casting from a phone remains essential for those who rely on it for accessibility or convenience. The lack of communication has added to frustration, especially since casting to the affected devices worked reliably until now.
With no reversal or clarification in sight, Netflix’s decision stands as one of its most puzzling policy shifts in recent years.
Mega Lucario Z introduced in Pokémon Legends Z-A with new Z Mega Evolution mechanic
The Pokémon Company has revealed Mega Lucario Z, the first creature to showcase the new Z Mega Evolution system debuting in Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension. The game launches on December 10, 2025, with preorders already live.
Z Mega Evolution pushes traditional Mega Evolution further by letting Pokémon execute moves faster after receiving commands from their Trainer. The trade-off is rapid Mega Power consumption, which makes these forms ideal for short, high-intensity battles rather than drawn-out encounters.
Mega Lucario Z shifts the original Mega Lucario’s aura-based offense into full-body enhancement. Its aura now forms a defensive and flexible cloak, boosting agility and allowing it to shape shields or channel power into precise physical strikes. It remains a Fighting and Steel type, but its battlefield role becomes more dynamic thanks to the new mechanic. Z Mega Evolution is expected to be a major strategic addition when Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension arrives next month.
Poco C85 5G teased in India with 50MP camera and Flipkart availability
Poco has kicked off the teaser campaign for the upcoming Poco C85 5G, confirming that the phone will launch in India soon and will be sold through Flipkart. The reveal comes a few months after the 4G model’s debut, marking the brand’s next budget push into the entry-level 5G segment.
Poco has officially confirmed only one key detail so far, a 50MP rear camera, but the rest of the specs are already taking shape through leaks. The C85 5G is widely expected to be a rebranded Redmi 15C 5G, which hints at a large 6.9-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Dimensity 6300 chipset, and up to 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.
The phone is also rumoured to include an 8MP selfie camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, placing it firmly in the value-focused category.
With teasers now rolling, the official launch date should follow soon.
VALORANT Masters Santiago 2026 brings global showdown to Chile in February
Riot Games has confirmed the full schedule and ticket details for VALORANT Masters Santiago 2026, the first international event of next year. The tournament runs from February 28 to March 15 at Espacio Riesco, a 6,500-seat venue that will host Chile’s first VALORANT LAN.
Masters Santiago expands the field to 12 teams, giving every region an extra slot compared to last year. Fans attending in person can expect fan zones, interactive experiences and exclusive merchandise across the venue.
Tickets go on general sale December 10, available only through Punto Ticket. Prices start at 9,999 CLP for early weekday matches and rise to 27,275 CLP for the Grand Finals. All tickets include access to the revamped community zone, standing gallery near the stage and the El Foro interview area where players appear after matches.
Event days open at 1:30 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. on weekends, with shows beginning an hour later. Santiago is set to deliver one of the most energetic stops on the 2026 VALORANT circuit.
BenQ launches two new 4K projectors for smarter home entertainment
BenQ has expanded its home cinema lineup with two new 4K projectors, the TK705i and TK705STi, aimed at users who want a simple, large-screen setup for streaming, gaming and daily viewing. Both models arrive with built-in Google TV and Netflix, making them ready to use out of the box.
The company says the projectors address a growing demand for easy home entertainment. They include auto focus, keystone correction, screen fit and obstacle avoidance so the image can align itself without manual tweaking. The TK705i adds a 1.0–1.3x motorised zoom for flexible placement, while the short-throw TK705STi can produce a 100-inch picture from just 1.8 metres.
Each unit delivers true 4K resolution with HDR-PRO, CinematicColor and 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness, supporting the Rec.709 colour standard for accurate visuals. Gaming features include 5 ms input lag at 4K, auto low latency mode and dedicated HDR profiles.