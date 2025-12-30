Tech Update Of The Day

OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini price leak hints at a bold jump for the Reno series

OPPO’s Reno lineup is about to get smaller and pricier. Ahead of its India launch, a new leak suggests the OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini could land closer to the Rs 60,000 mark, putting it in direct competition with premium compact phones rather than mid-range flagships.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Reno15 Pro Mini carries a box price of Rs 64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. In India, box prices usually translate to a lower street price, which means the phone could realistically launch around Rs 59,999, with bank offers bringing it down slightly further.

That pricing would mark a clear shift for the Reno brand. Last year’s Reno14 Pro started at Rs 49,999, making this a sharp step up. OPPO appears to be backing that jump with hardware. The Reno15 Pro Mini packs a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, triple IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, and a compact build at under 8mm thickness.

Powering the device is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, paired with a headline-grabbing 200MP main camera, two 50MP sensors, and a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

If OPPO manages to keep the effective price under Rs 60,000, the Reno15 Pro Mini could appeal to buyers who want flagship-grade features without oversized phones.

