Tech Update Of The Day

Meta brings Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses to India with 3K video and Hindi AI translation
Meta has launched its Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses in India, bringing upgraded AI features and improved video capture to the mainstream wearable market. Priced from Rs 39,900, the glasses are now available across Ray-Ban stores and top eyewear retailers.
The new model records 3K Ultra HD video with ultrawide HDR for sharper, more vibrant footage. Battery life lasts up to eight hours, and the charging case extends usage to 48 hours, with fast charging restoring 50 percent power in 20 minutes.
Users can activate the glasses with “Hey Meta” to translate speech including Hindi, capture hands-free photos and videos, reply to messages or request information. Meta is also testing UPI-Lite payments through WhatsApp.
The Gen 2 lineup arrives in multiple Ray-Ban designs such as Wayfarer, Skyler and Headliner, along with new colours and limited editions. Upcoming software updates will add hyperlapse and slow-motion video modes.
Redmi 15C 5G launches in India with 6.9-inch display and 6,000mAh battery
Xiaomi has expanded its budget lineup in India with the launch of the Redmi 15C 5G, a major refresh over last year’s Redmi 14C. The phone targets the sub-₹15,000 segment and brings upgrades in display size, battery life and software.
The Redmi 15C features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling and 810 nits peak brightness. It runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, with Xiaomi promising two OS upgrades and four years of security updates. Power comes from the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with virtual RAM expansion up to 16GB.
A 50MP main camera leads the dual rear setup, while an 8MP front camera handles selfies. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and reverse wired charging. Prices start at ₹12,499, with sales beginning December 11 across Amazon, Mi.com and retail stores.
Tata Sierra to debut with Dolby Atmos for immersive in-car audio
Tata Motors is bringing a major audio upgrade to its upcoming Tata Sierra, confirming that the new SUV will ship with Dolby Atmos immersive sound. The move marks one of the strongest pushes yet toward premium in-car entertainment in India, giving the Sierra a 12-speaker setup tuned to deliver spatial, multidimensional audio.
Dolby says Atmos will allow sound elements to move more freely around the cabin, improving clarity and detail whether users are streaming music or listening to podcasts and audiobooks. Tata Motors notes that the Sierra’s return demanded an elevated experience, and the integration of Atmos fits the vehicle’s focus on technology and comfort.
For Dolby, this continues its expansion across automotive platforms in India, aiming to make in-car listening more engaging for everyday commutes and long road trips. Sierra buyers can expect a richer, more immersive audio environment when the model arrives.
Consistent launches 60M HDMI extenders in India for long-distance HD transmission
Consistent Infosystems has expanded its connectivity lineup with two new HDMI extenders designed to deliver stable 1080p video over long distances. The HDMI Extender 60M Standard and HDMI Extender 60M KVM models send HD signals through a single CAT5E or CAT6 cable, cutting out complex wiring and making installation easier for home and professional setups.
Both extenders support up to 60 metres on CAT6 and 50 metres on CAT5E, maintaining a clear, distortion-free feed. The plug-and-play design eliminates the need for technical setup. The Standard model uses a DC5V/1A power supply, while the KVM variant adds PoE support so the receiver does not need a separate power source. The KVM model also enables remote keyboard and mouse control, making it suited for control rooms, server management, classrooms and digital signage.
Consistent says the new extenders aim to simplify AV deployments while offering dependable performance for both home and enterprise environments.
Cellecor launches Jio-powered QLED Smart TV series in India
Cellecor has launched its new QLED Smart TV series in India, powered by JioTele OS and designed to bring premium large-screen entertainment to a wider audience. The lineup includes 55-inch 4K, 43-inch Full HD, and 32-inch HD models, all featuring an ultra-slim edgeless design and the company’s Quantum Lucent Display Technology for brighter visuals, richer colours, and improved contrast. Smart features include built-in access to Netflix, YouTube, JioHotstar, JioSaavn, JioGames, and more via JioStore, along with support for Dolby Audio, multiple HDMI/USB ports, and up to 2GB RAM with 8GB storage. With JioTele OS, users get an intuitive interface, AI-powered recommendations, and access to over 400 free TV channels. Cellecor is also backing the new range with its nationwide network of 2,000+ service centres. The QLED series will be available across retail outlets and e-commerce platforms starting this month.
Accenture and Snowflake team up to speed up enterprise AI transformation
Accenture and Snowflake have strengthened their long-running partnership by forming the Accenture Snowflake Business Group, a new initiative aimed at helping global enterprises accelerate AI and data-led innovation. The companies said the collaboration will support organisations looking to modernise operations and build AI-ready data systems using Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud and Accenture’s AI Refinery platform.
The group brings together more than 5,000 SnowPro-certified specialists, making it the largest certified talent pool in the Snowflake ecosystem. Early use cases already include work with Caterpillar, where Accenture and Snowflake are helping the manufacturer unlock operational data for improved quality, faster insights and better knowledge management.
Accenture noted that a majority of global CXOs expect to increase AI investments this year, making scalable data platforms crucial for long-term transformation. The two companies will also set up a global Centre of Excellence to co-create AI solutions for clients.