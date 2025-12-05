Tech Update Of The Day

HPE pushes deeper into hybrid cloud with major GreenLake and AI upgrades
HPE has expanded its GreenLake cloud portfolio with new virtualization, security, and AI capabilities aimed at enterprises modernising their hybrid cloud strategies. Announced at HPE Discover Barcelona, the updates arrive as organisations face rising costs, licensing changes, and an urgent need to prepare infrastructure for AI workloads.
A key focus is the upgrade to HPE Morpheus Software, which now offers multi-hypervisor support, zero-trust software-defined networking, automated network provisioning, stretched clusters for metro-level resilience, and integrated continuous data protection through HPE Zerto. The platform also gains full Kubernetes and container workload support to help companies blend cloud-native and virtualised operations.
HPE also introduced new AI-ready storage and data protection tools, including the Alletra Storage MP X10000 and next-gen StoreOnce appliances. Alongside this, GreenLake adds CloudPhysics Plus and an enhanced Marketplace designed to improve planning, governance, and cost efficiency across hybrid environments.
Krafton India drops 59 new BGMI redeem codes for exclusive in-game rewards
Krafton India has rolled out 59 fresh redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India, giving players a new shot at unlocking premium in-game items such as outfits, skins and weapon upgrades. The company said the move responds to strong demand from the community and continues its effort to reward long-time players. The codes are valid until February 28, 2026 and can only be redeemed through BGMI’s official website.
Krafton noted that only the first ten users per code will be able to claim rewards, and each player can redeem one code per day. Items are sent via in-game mail and must be collected within seven days. Guest accounts are not eligible.
Minu Lee, VP and Head of Publishing at Krafton India, said the excitement around previous drops motivated this expanded release. Players can follow BGMI’s social channels for updates on future reward campaigns.