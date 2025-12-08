Tech Update Of The Day

Samsung Galaxy S26 leak upends Samsung’s secret design play
Samsung’s next flagship no longer lives in rumor territory. A set of images buried inside a One UI 8.5 test build has exposed the Galaxy S26 lineup, confirming a full design shift that fans have debated for months. The renders look unfinished yet unmistakably official, the kind of slip that usually happens only when a product is close to launch.
The standout change is the new pill shaped camera island that replaces the floating lens layout introduced in the S22 era. All three models appear to adopt this shared look which brings them closer to the Fold series and hints at a unified design strategy across Samsung’s premium tier. The S26 Ultra also seems to soften its frame with slightly rounded corners. It nudges the device away from the strict Note like geometry that defined the Ultra range for years.
The leak also reveals that the series will run One UI 8.5 on Android 16. With test builds already in the wild the countdown to Samsung’s official unveiling has effectively begun.
Huawei stakes its claim in enterprise computing with HarmonyOS PC reveal
Huawei is steering HarmonyOS into a new arena with the Qingyun HM740, its first enterprise grade PC set to debut on December 11. The company teased the machine on Weibo, showing a clean commercial design and signaling that HarmonyOS is no longer confined to phones and tablets. It now wants a seat at the office desk.
The HM740 runs HarmonyOS 6 and is built around full chain control from chip to system. Huawei frames this as a way to deliver smoother performance for demanding workloads while tightening security for government and enterprise buyers. The PC carries embedded AI models that handle financial risk checks, document analysis, and data protection. It also introduces a quick gesture based switch that flips between work mode and personal mode. Both spaces stay separate so office data stays locked while daily social tasks remain flexible.
Early specs point to a 2.8K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, slim bezels, and a healthy set of ports including USB 3.2, HDMI, Type C, and RJ45. A 70Wh battery aims for up to twenty hours of use. All eyes now turn to December 11 when Huawei will detail how far HarmonyOS can scale in the PC world.
TEMPT pushes portable sound harder with new CineBar reveal
TEMPT is chasing the bedroom to backyard entertainment crowd with its latest gadget. The CineBar is a compact 24W wireless soundbar that aims to turn small rooms into makeshift theaters without the clutter of a full setup. The company positions it as a grab and go speaker for movies, music, and casual gaming, backed by RGB lighting that leans into its youthful pitch .
The CineBar uses twin 52 mm drivers and heavy bass radiators to deliver a fuller low end than most speakers in its size class. It runs on a 4000 mAh battery rated for up to eight hours of use and supports Type C fast charging. Bluetooth 5.4 keeps wireless pairing quick while TWS mode lets two CineBars sync for a wider soundstage. USB, TF card, and AUX inputs round out the connectivity.
TEMPT’s CEO Gaurav Khetterpal says the product reflects a shift toward flexible entertainment gear that fits unpredictable lifestyles. Priced at Rs 1,699, the CineBar lands in a fiercely competitive segment where convenience often matters as much as raw output. It launches through TemptIndia.com and Amazon India.