Tech Update of the Day: Intel Unveils Most Powerful AI PC, VMware Flaws Under Attack

-> Intel Unveils Most Powerful AI PC Lineup at MWC 2025
Barcelona, March 6, 2025 – At Mobile World Congress 2025, Intel introduced its most capable AI-powered commercial computers that are fueled by Intel Core Ultra (Series 2): Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX, 200S, and 200V series. Providing even greater performance gains, together with better power efficiency and enterprise-grade security, these now come with Intel vPro and AI-driven features that power the next-gen business devices. The Intel Core Ultra 200V series is available for sale, while the others will start shipping in March 2025. Intel vPro Fleet Services, intended to support enterprises with managing and securing their IT, will be launching soon.
-> VMware Flaws Under Attack—Patch Now or Risk Breach
In an announcement made very recently, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned of critical vulnerabilities in VMware (CVE-2025-22224, CVE-2025-22225, CVE-2025-22226) that might lead to hypervisor takeover, privilege escalation, and data leaks. Federal agencies should implement mandatory patching under BOD 22-01, while enterprises should immediately do so to avoid any possible cyberattacks, according to severe recommendations from the FBI. This bad boy is an open avenue for being exploited by ransomware gangs and state-sponsored hackers alike, with finance, healthcare, and government networks being the obvious targets.
For More Info Read Here