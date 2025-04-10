Tech Update of the Day: AMD Goes Big on AI and Cloud

-> AMD Unveils ‘Advancing AI 2025’ Event to Showcase Next-Gen AI Innovations
AMD has announced “Advancing AI 2025,” a major live and virtual event set for June 12, 2025. The event will spotlight AMD’s AI strategy, reveal the next-gen AMD Instinct GPUs, and highlight progress with the open-source ROCm software ecosystem. Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will lead the showcase alongside industry partners and developers to discuss how AMD’s technologies are powering the future of AI—from hyperscalers to startups. The livestream begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on the AMD YouTube channel. Stay tuned for exclusive updates on AI advancements from one of tech’s key players.
-> AMD and Google Cloud Roll Out High-Performance VMs with 5th Gen EPYC Chips
AMD and Google Cloud have launched new C4D and H4D virtual machines powered by 5th Gen EPYC processors. C4D offers up to 80% higher throughput per vCPU for data analytics and enterprise workloads. H4D is optimized for HPC, featuring Cloud RDMA to scale across thousands of cores. This marks another leap for AMD in the cloud, following OCI’s recent E6 deployment. As hyperscalers adopt EPYC at scale, AMD strengthens its hold in performance computing and energy-efficient cloud infrastructure. The partnership underscores a shared push to accelerate AI and HPC workloads globally.
Apr 10, 2025 17:30 IST
Amazon Q Developer Adds Multilingual Support for a More Inclusive Dev Experience
Developers Can Now Code, Collaborate, and Converse in Their Native Languages
Amazon has expanded language support in Amazon Q Developer, allowing developers to interact in multiple languages beyond English—including Hindi, Chinese, Spanish, and French. Whether working on system architecture, writing documentation, or using inline chat in IDEs, developers can now communicate naturally without switching to English. The update enhances Q Developer’s chat, suggestions, and code comment features across IDEs and the CLI, with AWS Console support arriving soon. Available on both Free and Pro tiers, this move aims to make software development more accessible to global teams.
Apr 10, 2025 17:16 IST
Rajasthan Royals Teams Up with str8bat to Revolutionize IPL 2025 Training
AI-Powered Bat Sensor Brings Real-Time Performance Data to the Nets and Beyond
Rajasthan Royals has named str8bat its Official Skilling Partner for IPL 2025, marking a league-first integration of AI-powered, camera-less bat sensor technology. Since 2019, str8bat has been a silent force in the Royals’ training setup, but this partnership makes it official. The device captures key metrics like bat speed, timing, and back-lift angle, delivering real-time insights to coaches and players. Royals' staff use the data to fine-tune techniques and shape game strategies. With 25 million+ data points processed monthly, str8bat aims to reshape scouting and training from elite squads to grassroots cricket.
Apr 10, 2025 16:49 IST
Promate Launches World’s First 160W GaNFast Universal Travel Adapter
Compact Charger Powers Laptops, Phones, and More Across 150+ Countries
Promate Technologies has unveiled the TripMate-GaN160, the world’s first 160W GaNFast™ universal travel adapter. This all-in-one power hub includes a 140W USB-C port, two additional USB-C ports, a 60W USB-A port, and a 2500W universal AC socket. With worldwide plug support and multi-device charging, it’s designed for global travelers who carry power-hungry gadgets like MacBook Pro 16”, gaming laptops, and tablets. Priced at Rs. 8,999, it will be available exclusively on Amazon.in. Promate promises fast charging, heat efficiency, and portability in a device 60% smaller than traditional adapters.
Apr 10, 2025 14:36 IST
Nagarro and Advantech Partner to Build Global Edge AI and IoT Solutions
Apr 10, 2025 14:12 IST
Tech Update of the Day: HP Debuts Compact All-in-One Latex R530 Printer at Media Expo 2025
Apr 10, 2025 12:12 IST
Sony India Unveils 98-Inch Pro BRAVIA for Commercial Displays
Sony India has launched the FW-98BZ30L, a 98-inch 4K HDR display built for commercial use, expanding its professional BRAVIA lineup. Powered by the AI-driven XR Cognitive Processor, the display delivers exceptional clarity, brightness, and color accuracy, making it ideal for retail, corporate, and signage applications. With Android OS, 32GB storage, and 24/7 reliability, it's engineered for high-performance environments. The FW-98BZ30L also features reduced weight, slimmer bezels, and ergonomic handles for easier setup. Available from April 15 at Rs. 15,00,000, it reinforces Sony’s push into scalable, eco-conscious, large-format display solutions for business.
Apr 10, 2025 10:08 IST
NEC Tops Global Face Recognition Test, Pioneers Privacy-First Digital IDs
NEC has claimed the top spot in the latest NIST Face Recognition Technology Evaluation, achieving an error rate of just 0.07% in 1:N identification using 12 million images. It also ranked first in long-term accuracy tests with decade-old photos. With deployments in 80 airports and 50+ countries, NEC’s tech powers everything from access control to ATM payments. At Expo 2025 in Japan, NEC will showcase decentralized ID solutions that let users manage their own data. This milestone signals NEC’s push toward a more secure, privacy-first digital future.