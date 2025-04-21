Tech Update of the Day: Instagram ‘Blend’ Transforms DMs Into Shared Reels Hubs

-> Instagram’s New ‘Blend’ Feature Adds Shared Reels Feed in DMs
Instagram has rolled out a new feature called Blend, giving users the option to share a personalized Reels feed with one friend or a group, all inside a direct message (DM).
Still invite-only for now, Blend curates Reels based on the shared interests of participants. Once everyone opts in, the group receives a daily mix of videos tailored to their collective preferences. Notifications go out when someone reacts to a Reel, sparking real-time engagement.
Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri says it brings back “a new way to connect,” emphasizing social interaction in an algorithm-led app culture.