Tech Update of the Day: Instagram ‘Blend’ Transforms DMs Into Shared Reels Hubs

PCQ Bureau
Tech Update Of The Day

-> Instagram’s New ‘Blend’ Feature Adds Shared Reels Feed in DMs

Instagram has rolled out a new feature called Blend, giving users the option to share a personalized Reels feed with one friend or a group, all inside a direct message (DM).

Still invite-only for now, Blend curates Reels based on the shared interests of participants. Once everyone opts in, the group receives a daily mix of videos tailored to their collective preferences. Notifications go out when someone reacts to a Reel, sparking real-time engagement.

Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri says it brings back “a new way to connect,” emphasizing social interaction in an algorithm-led app culture.

 

