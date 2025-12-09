Tech Update Of The Day

Xiaomi 17 set for global debut early next year
Xiaomi’s next flagship may hit shelves outside China sooner than expected. A well known tipster claims the Xiaomi 17 is gearing up for a global launch in January 2026, with India included in the first wave of markets. Xiaomi has stayed quiet about international plans, but the timing lines up with the company’s usual release cadence.
Fueling the speculation is a new Geekbench listing for a device carrying model number 25113PN0EC, believed to be the global Xiaomi 17. The benchmark shows Android 16, 12 GB of RAM, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Its scores land at 3176 for single core and 10010 for multi core performance, suggesting the global model will retain the hardware punch of its Chinese counterpart.
If the specs remain unchanged, the Xiaomi 17 will offer a 6.3 inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a trio of 50 MP cameras on the rear, a 50 MP selfie shooter, and a sizable 7000 mAh battery with 100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. With certification leaks stacking up, January is starting to look like a realistic launch window.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra drops under one lakh with major Flipkart discount
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra has quietly slipped into its most tempting price zone yet. Flipkart has listed the 256 GB titanium black variant at Rs 98,989, cutting more than Rs 31,000 off the original tag with no coupon tricks or limited time sale windows. It is one of the cleanest markdowns the phone has seen since launch.
Buyers using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can shave off another Rs 4,000 as cashback, pulling the effective price to Rs 94,989. SBI cardholders get a smaller Rs 1,000 discount. Exchange bonuses climb as high as Rs 57,409 depending on the device being traded in, which makes the S24 Ultra far more reachable for anyone upgrading from an older flagship.
The phone previously dipped to Rs 78,999 during Flipkart’s BuyBuy Sale, a short lived deal that sparked plenty of buzz. While that price point has not returned, this new offer still places the S24 Ultra as one of the strongest buys under the Rs 1 lakh mark. With its titanium frame, sharp flat display, reliable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance, and Samsung’s long software support window, the device remains an easy recommendation despite the newer S25 Ultra sitting above it.