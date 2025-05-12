Tech update of the day: iOS 19 beta brings smart Siri and live translation

-> iOS 19 beta teases AI Siri, live AirPods translation, and health boost
Apple’s iOS 19 beta is stirring the pot with some seriously futuristic features. From syncing public Wi-Fi logins across devices to Siri finally getting a brain upgrade with personalized prompts, this update means business. The AirPods are also getting smarter—think live language translation during chats. Add to that end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging with unsend and edit options, and Apple’s playing catch-up in style. A redesigned Health app promises AI-driven coaching and expert video insights. Whether you chat, sweat, or swipe, iOS 19 is setting the stage for Apple’s most intelligent ecosystem yet.