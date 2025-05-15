Tech update of the day: Spotify lets users talk to the DJ, but India’s not invited yet

-> 🎧 Spotify’s DJ gets a voice — now takes your song requests, but India waits
Spotify’s AI DJ just got a voice upgrade, letting Premium users in over 60 markets request music using spoken commands. You can now ask for “chill beats for a rainy night” or “high-energy gym tracks,” and the DJ instantly curates your vibe. Powered by listening history and global trends, it responds in real time and is voiced by Spotify’s Xavier “X” Jernigan. Usage has nearly doubled, and now with voice, it’s more interactive than ever. Unfortunately, the feature isn’t available in India yet. Still, it’s a sign of where music is headed—less tapping, more talking, and playlists that just get you.