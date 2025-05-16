Tech update of the day: BGMI 3.8 update goes live

-> 🎮 BGMI 3.8 update lands with steampunk thrills, loot trains, and anime vibes
Krafton drops Attack on Titan-inspired theme, new hot zones, and phased rollout for Android and iOS users
The much-anticipated BGMI 3.8 update has officially started rolling out in India from May 15, 2025, bringing an explosive new theme, intense battles, and map upgrades for both Android and iOS gamers. Krafton is releasing the update in phases, so if you haven’t seen it yet, hang tight — it may hit your device in the next 48 hours.
The headline act? The Steampunk Frontier Theme Mode, inspired by Attack on Titan, featuring lootable trains and epic brawls in moving arenas. Erangel’s also getting two new hot drop zones near the Shooting Range and Mylta, offering high-level loot and tight close-combat showdowns.
To update BGMI:
-
Head to the Play Store or App Store
-
Search for BGMI
-
Tap Update
-
Launch the new version and jump in
Just make sure your device has at least 2GB of free space and the latest game version installed to avoid snags.
Whether you’re a sniper camping in the shadows or a close-range chaos king, the 3.8 update offers a refreshed playground. BGMI continues to evolve, mixing tactical depth with fan-favorite anime references to keep things wild and weird.
-
May 16, 2025 13:22 IST
OnePlus enters Indian esports with Gods Reign, K9 and Cincinnati Kids partnership
OnePlus has officially entered the Indian esports scene by partnering with top BGMI teams Gods Reign, K9 and Cincinnati Kids. Announced on May 16, 2025, the move marks a major push by the tech brand to build a gaming-first ecosystem. As part of the collaboration, the teams will now compete as OnePlus Gods Reign, OnePlus K9 and OnePlus Cincinnati Kids.
This is more than a sponsorship. Players will offer real-time feedback to help shape future OnePlus devices, aligning product strategy with the needs of competitive gamers. The new OnePlus 13 Series, equipped with advanced cooling and 100W fast charging, is built to meet those demands.
From legendary rosters to rising underdogs, the OnePlus-backed teams reflect the brand’s deeper commitment to performance, community and the future of Indian esports.
-
May 16, 2025 12:29 IST
Amazfit launches BIP 6 in India with wellness upgrades and smarter features
Amazfit has officially launched the BIP 6 smartwatch in India on May 16, adding fresh momentum to its popular BIP series. The new model introduces upgraded wellness tracking, fitness tools, and productivity features, aimed at delivering premium functionality at a competitive price. With a refreshed design and smarter health insights, the BIP 6 marks a clear generational shift from its predecessors. Focused on affordability without compromise, the device continues Amazfit’s mission to blend smart living with everyday utility. The BIP 6 reinforces Amazfit’s standing in India’s budget wearable market with a stronger, smarter, and more versatile offering.
-
May 16, 2025 12:24 IST
S8UL makes global splash with MLBB roster ahead of Esports World Cup 2025
S8UL Esports has acquired North America’s top Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) team, formerly known as BloodThirstyKings, becoming the first Indian org to sign an international MLBB roster. Led by MobaZane, the team brings elite talent and global tournament experience, including a top-three finish at the MLBB M3 World Championship. With this move, S8UL secures its place at the Esports World Cup 2025’s MLBB Mid Season Cup, eyeing the $3 million prize pool. This marks a major leap for Indian esports, as S8UL expands its dominance across seven titles on the world’s biggest competitive stage.