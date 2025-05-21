Tech update of the day: AMD powers up at Computex, Xiaomi bets on Snapdragon

-> AMD fires up AI and gaming with new silicon
AMD storms into Computex 2025 with a trio of heavy hitters, launching the Radeon RX 9060 XT, Radeon AI PRO R9700, and Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series. The RX 9060 XT aims to deliver smooth 1440p gaming with ray tracing and machine learning-enhanced upscaling. AI devs get a local inference beast in the R9700, while creators and pros get raw multi-core muscle with the 96-core Threadripper 9995WX. With ASUS and Lenovo riding shotgun, AMD is set to dominate both gaming rigs and AI workstations. Pricing starts at $299, shipping begins in July.
-> Xiaomi and Qualcomm seal fresh deal for smarter tech
Qualcomm and Xiaomi just inked a multi-year pact to keep Snapdragon chips at the heart of Xiaomi’s premium smartphones. After 15 years of collaboration, this new deal promises deeper innovation across devices, from phones to wearables. Xiaomi will be among the first to roll out phones powered by the next-gen Snapdragon 8 series, expected later this year. The partnership also stretches into cars, smart homes, and XR gear. With each year, more Xiaomi devices will ship using Qualcomm tech. The move cements both companies as key players shaping the global mobile and smart device scene.