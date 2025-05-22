Tech update of the day: Android 16 Beta live

-> Android 16 Beta now live with new UI and features
Google has released the Android 16 beta update featuring a redesigned Material Expressive interface and smarter lock screen functions. This update is available to users already enrolled in the Android 16 beta program.
The Material Expressive UI refresh brings smoother animations, softer icon shapes, redesigned fonts, and more color-focused themes. The settings menu also gets a cleaner layout with better sectioning.
One of the highlight features is real-time updates on the lock screen. Android users can now track cab rides, food deliveries, or live scores without unlocking the phone. These live updates work similarly to iOS’s Live Activities.
Here is how you can install it:
Go to Settings
Tap on System > Software updates
Download the Android 16 QPR1 beta
Restart your device after installation
Compatible Pixel devices include:
Pixel 6 series, 7 series, 8 series, 9 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Other upgrades include new options to style wallpapers, tweak lock screen layouts, and customize notifications. The update also enhances system performance and app switching speed.
Google plans to roll out the full Android 16 version publicly in June. If this beta is any indication, Pixel users can expect a smarter and more polished Android experience that blends design and function with more control and personalization.