Tech update of the day: UNIX Drake Speaker brings 60W power and party vibes

-> UNIX Launches Drake Tower Speaker in India for ₹6,000 with Bold Sound and Stylish Design
Homegrown tech brand UNIX has introduced its newest innovation, the Drake Tower Speaker, aimed at redefining home entertainment. Priced at ₹6,000, the speaker is now available on the UNIX India website and through major retail stores.
The Drake Tower features a 60W RMS output powered by a 5.25-inch subwoofer, designed to deliver powerful bass and crisp highs. Ideal for music, movies or house parties, it creates an immersive soundstage with balanced audio across genres.
Standing tall with a modern frame, it measures 24 x 10 x 5 inches and features vibrant LED lighting to elevate any setup. It also supports True Wireless Stereo (TWS), allowing users to pair two speakers for wider sound coverage.
Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, USB, AUX, and a Mic Socket, making it versatile for different devices. A wireless microphone is bundled in, perfect for karaoke nights or public announcements. Users can adjust audio with bass and treble controls for a custom experience.
Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Bafna, Co-Founder of UNIX, said, “The Drake Tower Speaker is made to impress with its performance, design, and affordability. We want to bring pro-level audio to Indian homes at a price that works.”
UNIX continues to expand its consumer electronics lineup under the Made in India initiative, combining reliability and innovation to serve millions of customers. With a strong brand presence and backing from cricket icon Jasprit Bumrah, UNIX is pushing Indian audio tech to new heights.