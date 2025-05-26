Tech update of the day

-> Govt warns Windows users of major security flaw
The Indian government has issued a cybersecurity warning for Windows and Microsoft service users, citing serious vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to steal data or take control of systems. According to CERT-In, the flaws affect Microsoft Windows, Office, Azure, and related apps—even on macOS and Android. Attackers can exploit these gaps for remote code execution, data theft, and denial-of-service attacks. Users are urged to install the latest Microsoft security patches immediately. IT teams should update antivirus tools and monitor systems closely. The alert highlights India’s growing cyber risk and the urgent need for users to stay protected through regular updates.
-> TI and NVIDIA partner to power future AI data centers with 800V DC systems
Texas Instruments (TI) has announced a partnership with NVIDIA to develop power management and sensing solutions for NVIDIA’s upcoming 800V high-voltage DC power-distribution systems. These systems are being designed to meet the rising energy demands of next-generation AI data centers.
As AI computing scales, power consumption per server rack is expected to grow beyond 1 megawatt. The 800V architecture offers higher power density and efficiency while reducing copper weight and system complexity compared to current 48V designs. TI's advanced semiconductor technologies will help ensure reliable and scalable power delivery.
iQOO Neo 10 debuts with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 7000mAh battery
iQOO has launched the Neo 10, India’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Designed for high-performance users, the Neo 10 features iQOO’s dual-chip architecture with its SuperComputing Chip Q1, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and a massive 7000mAh battery in an 8.09mm slim body. It supports 120W fast charging and boasts an advanced cooling system for sustained peak performance. With up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, the phone is built for speed, multitasking, and gaming. Starting at ₹29,999 (net), it is available for pre-booking on Amazon and the iQOO e-store, with sale beginning June 3.