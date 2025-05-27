Tech update of the day

-> Skullcandy launches Push ANC Active and Dime Evo in India
Skullcandy has introduced Push ANC Active and Dime Evo true wireless earbuds in India, blending rugged durability with smart features. Push ANC Active offers up to 58 hours of battery life, IP67 waterproofing, 4-mic active noise cancelation, wireless charging, and customizable EQ via the Skullcandy app. Dime Evo delivers 36 hours of playtime, IPX4 water resistance, a clip-on case, Google Fast Pair, and multipoint pairing. Both models feature Stay-Aware Mode and Sidetone for safe, natural listening. Priced at ₹9,999 and ₹4,999 respectively, they are now available on Amazon and Skullcandy’s official website for tech-savvy, style-driven users.
May 27, 2025 16:35 IST
UltraProlink On-Air Mic Brings Studio-Grade Audio to Everyday Creators
May 27, 2025 11:49 IST
Hisense may launch E7Q Pro Gaming TV in India this week
Hisense is reportedly set to launch its new E7Q Pro smart TV in India this week, targeting the country’s booming gaming market. Tipped to feature a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium certification, and a dedicated Game Bar interface, the TV is expected to offer real-time performance tweaks mid-game. It’s also said to include built-in subwoofer technology for a more immersive audio experience, appealing to both gamers and streamers. With these high-end specs packed into a sleek smart TV, Hisense seems poised to make a strong play for India’s console and PC gaming audience.
May 27, 2025 11:48 IST
Velocity, Revenant and Reckoning make it to OMEN VCSA LAN Finals 2025
Velocity Gaming, Revenant XSpark, and Reckoning Esports have secured their spots in the LAN Finals of OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2, to be held on May 31 and June 1 at Phoenix Market City, Mumbai. Powered by Riot Games and NODWIN Gaming, Split 2 saw standout plays and high fan engagement, including over 40 watch parties. S8UL’s k1ngkappa was crowned MVP with 189 kills. With a ₹29 lakh prize pool and Challenger Points at stake, the stage is set for a thrilling LAN showdown. Fans can catch the finals live on NODWIN’s YouTube and Facebook channels.