Tech update of the day

-> COLORFUL unveils iGame Origo Series in India with futuristic design and RTX 50 GPUs
COLORFUL has launched its high-performance iGame Origo Series laptops in India, introducing the M15 Origo and M16 Origo models. Designed for the premium gaming market, these ultra-slim laptops are powered by Intel 14th Gen Core HX and Ultra processors paired with NVIDIA RTX 50 series GPUs, delivering up to 200W system power.
Drawing design cues from black holes, the Origo series blends sleek aesthetics with robust internals. Each laptop features high refresh rate 2.5K displays, advanced Dark Ice cooling systems, and Star Island, COLORFUL’s AI assistant for creative and productivity tasks.
iGame M16 Origo
-
16” OLED/IPS displays at 300Hz
-
Up to Intel i9-14900HX and RTX 5070 GPU
-
64GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB SSD, 99Wh battery
-
Dark Ice MAX cooling, Thunderbolt 4, SD card reader
iGame M15 Origo
-
15.3” 2.5K IPS display with 500 nits brightness
-
Intel Core Ultra 9/7 and RTX 5070/5060 GPU
-
32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD
-
Lighter at 2.08kg with 80Wh battery
With these new offerings, COLORFUL aims to redefine lightweight gaming performance for Indian creators and gamers.