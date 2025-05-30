Tech update of the day

-> WhatsApp to Soon Let Users Logout Without Losing Chats or Data
WhatsApp is testing a long-awaited logout feature that will let users sign out of their accounts without losing chats, media, or settings. Found in beta version 2.24.11.12 for Android, the feature will allow users to log out and log back in later without needing to reconfigure the app.
Currently, WhatsApp lacks a true logout option and only supports companion mode for multiple devices. This update could make switching phones or managing accounts much smoother, especially for users with multiple devices.
The logout function aligns WhatsApp with other apps like Telegram and Instagram, offering more flexibility and control. Though there's no official release date, the feature is expected to roll out after testing via the Google Play Beta Program.
This update marks another step in WhatsApp’s push to enhance user convenience, following recent additions like multi-device sync and chat transfers using QR codes.