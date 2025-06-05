Tech update of the day

-> Glance and Samsung Galaxy Store Team Up to Bring AI Shopping to US Lock Screens
Glance, a Google-backed consumer tech company under InMobi, has joined hands with Samsung Galaxy Store to roll out Glance AI in the United States. This new platform brings visual AI-driven commerce directly to Samsung phone lock screens, offering personalized styling suggestions and instant shopping options.
Glance AI uses a single selfie to generate realistic visuals of users in curated fashion looks. Shoppers can choose and buy instantly from over 400 brand partners. The platform is powered by Google Gemini’s intelligence and Imagen’s image-generation capabilities.
Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of Glance and InMobi, said the app was built to help users discover possibilities and shop smarter without opening a browser or app.
Users can save looks as wallpapers or share them with friends. The lock screen experience stays fresh by tapping into trends, events and social media moments. Samsung’s Jason Shim said the collaboration brings dynamic, tailored content directly to users.
This partnership aims to make the smartphone a personal hub for styling, shopping and discovery, all powered by intuitive AI and seamless design.
-
Jun 05, 2025 15:43 IST
Sennheiser Unveils Spectera at PALM Expo 2025
Sennheiser took center stage at PALM Expo 2025 with the debut of Spectera, the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless system. Designed after a decade of research, Spectera integrates microphones, in-ear monitors, and control data into a single wideband channel, offering unmatched efficiency and reliability. Alongside Spectera, Sennheiser showcased its flagship Digital 6000, EW-DX Series, and 2000 Series IEMs. With over 1,000 visitors at its booth and a Sound & Light Award win, Sennheiser reaffirmed its leadership in pro audio, pushing the boundaries of innovation and shaping the future of wireless sound systems.
-
Jun 05, 2025 15:42 IST
BenQ MOBIUZ Unveils AI-Driven Gaming Monitor Lineup for India’s Power Players
BenQ has launched its latest MOBIUZ gaming monitors in India, offering immersive, AI-powered experiences for today’s demanding gamers. The new lineup EX251, EX271, EX271Q, and EX271U brings Smart Color technology, genre-specific tuning, and ultra-fast refresh rates ranging from 165Hz to 220Hz. The flagship EX271U features 4K UHD visuals, HDMI 2.1, and eARC with 7.1ch sound. All models include BenQ Eye-Care for comfort and Color Shuttle software for pro-level customization. With prices starting at ₹15,750, the MOBIUZ series is available via Amazon, Flipkart, and BenQ eStore. This release cements BenQ’s role in shaping India’s next-gen gaming hardware ecosystem.
-
Jun 05, 2025 15:22 IST
OnePlus launches 13s smartphone and Pad 3 tablet with AI smarts and flagship power
OnePlus has expanded its device portfolio with the launch of the OnePlus 13s and OnePlus Pad 3. The 13s introduces Snapdragon 8 Elite power, 5.5G support, AI tools like Plus Mind, and a customisable Plus Key. It also boasts triple autofocus cameras and a long-lasting 5,850mAh battery.
The Pad 3 features a 13.2-inch 3.4K display, Qualcomm’s fastest Android chip, up to 16GB RAM, and OxygenOS 15 with built-in AI writing and multitasking tools. With 12,140mAh battery and 80W fast charging, it’s built for productivity.
OnePlus Pad 3 launches globally today, with India availability details to follow. The OnePlus 13s will be available in India soon.
-
Jun 05, 2025 15:16 IST
Consistent launches PIXEL Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo for everyday use
Indian electronics brand Consistent has unveiled its PIXEL Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo, offering a practical, plug-and-play solution for daily use at home, school or office. Designed with soft keys, silent operation and a slim frame, the keyboard promotes comfortable typing. Paired with an ergonomic, compact mouse, the combo focuses on ease and reliability.
The PIXEL combo includes a durable 1.3-meter braided USB cable and weighs just 479 grams. No software is needed for setup. “It’s not about big claims,” said Yogesh Agrawal, CMD of Consistent Infosystems, “just solid design and user comfort.”
The combo is now available for ₹750 via Consistent’s official store and retail partners, backed by a 1-year warranty.
-
Jun 05, 2025 10:35 IST
OnePlus powers Gods Reign’s push at BMPS 2025 with top-tier tech and INR 2 crore at stake
OnePlus has joined forces with Gods Reign, one of India’s premier BGMI esports teams, to power their campaign at the BGMI Pro Series (BMPS) 2025. With a staggering ₹2 crore prize pool on the line, the team will compete using OnePlus' top-tier gaming devices optimized for smooth frame rates, effective thermal control and endurance.
Enabled by Times One, this strategic tie-up also includes co-branded initiatives, creator-focused activations, and product feedback loops. Players will provide real-world insights to help fine-tune OnePlus devices for peak gaming performance.
Gods Reign, winners of ESL Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6, are aiming for back-to-back titles at BMPS 2025. With OnePlus’ tech in hand, their journey is set to push the limits of mobile esports.
K R Rohith, CEO of Gods Reign, said the partnership reinforces their pursuit of excellence, while Kanishka Singh of Times One hailed it as a milestone in India’s gaming evolution.