Tech update of the day

iQOO Z10 Lite to Launch on June 18 with Massive Battery and 5G Power
iQOO is set to unveil its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z10 Lite, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Touted as the ultimate entertainment companion, the device features what the brand claims is the segment’s largest battery along with seamless 5G performance.
Built for users who stream, game, and scroll endlessly, the Z10 Lite is designed to keep up without slowing down. iQOO promises a sleek and powerful smartphone that delivers long-lasting performance and speed.
"A new ‘Lite’ is about to shine," says the brand, hinting at a fresh design and user-first features. With the launch just days away, anticipation is building around the specs, pricing, and availability. The Z10 Lite is expected to appeal to digital natives who never hit pause on their day.