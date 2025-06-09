Tech update of the day

UltraProlink Boost 45 SFC 2.0 charges 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes
UltraProlink has introduced the Boost 45 SFC 2.0, a 45W USB-C fast charger that powers your smartphone from 0 to 50 percent in under 30 minutes. Made in India and BIS-certified, it features PD-PPS technology, Smart IC adaptive charging, and supports Samsung SFC 2.0, PD 3.0, and Quick Charge protocols. Compatible with major brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Nothing, it includes a durable, fire-retardant build and a 1-meter Type-C cable right in the box. Priced at ₹899, the Boost 45 is built for travelers, professionals, and anyone who needs fast, reliable power on the go.