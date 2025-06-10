Tech update of the day

Apple’s iOS 26 Beta Brings Bold Redesign with ‘Liquid Glass’ UI
Apple has dropped the first developer beta of iOS 26, introducing the brand-new 'Liquid Glass' design. Revealed at WWDC 2025, the update marks the most dramatic iPhone UI change since iOS 7. Replacing last year’s iOS 18, the new version aligns with Apple's yearly branding and is expected to roll out publicly in September alongside the new iPhones.
What’s New in iOS 26?
The standout change is the “Liquid Glass” interface, which offers a fluid, translucent aesthetic across apps and menus. It's Apple’s answer to users asking for something fresh after years of design consistency.
The beta release allows developers to start testing and optimising apps for the redesigned OS. Although many of the promised features might still be under wraps or incomplete, the beta gives a first look at Apple’s new design direction.
How to Try It Now
To access iOS 26 Developer Beta 1:
-
Sign up for Apple’s free Developer Program via developer.apple.com or the Apple Developer app.
-
Enroll using your Apple ID and select “Individual” as your entity type.
-
After enrolling, head to your iPhone’s Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and select “iOS 26 Developer Beta.”
Note: Apple recommends installing it on a secondary device to avoid bugs or data loss. A more stable public beta is expected next month.
